Campbell overcomes Kamehameha for another state softball title

The cardiac kids from Campbell did it again.

Cairah Curran belted a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to give top-seeded Campbell the lead, and Taryn Irimata retired Kamehameha in order in the bottom of the frame for a 4-3 win and the state softball championship on Saturday night.

Curran, who likes to attack first pitches, went for it with the game tied at 3 and two outs in the top of the seventh.

“It’s so surreal because my sisters (Cieana and Cydney) won states and now we got one, too. We pushed through. We wanted this the whole four years. This was our chance and we finally got it,” Curran said. “My sister said be prepared and just yank the inside (pitch). I was ready because they were pitching inside the whole game, and I did it.”

Wind at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium was a factor all week, sometimes blowing in, sometimes blowing out.

“That’s just how it goes. Sometimes the wind blows out a little more at a time and Marley (Espiau) couldn’t get it,” Kamehameha coach Mark Lyman said of Curran’s long ball and his center fielder.

Campbell completed the season 24-1-3 overall. The Sabers played it close to the vest this season with solid defense. They edged Kapolei 4-3 in the quarterfinals, then edged ‘Iolani 3-2 in the semifinal round.

“We just tell each other we wanted it more the whole time. We knew we had to keep fighting because (Kamehameha) is a good hitting team and defensively, they’re really good,” Irimata said.

Catcher Leia Duropan had a big two-run homer to help Campbell and her battery mate.

“I know what she’s capable of. I knew it would click for her sooner or later. I didn’t have one doubt in my mind,” Duropan said.

It is the first state softball crown for Campbell since 2017, when coach Shag Hermosura led the Sabers to three consecutive titles.

“It was another close game. We believed in each other. They knew they were accountable for their actions, and they executed what they did, especially my pitcher,” Hermosura said. “I’m really proud of her that she threw the pitches I called. Can’t take that away from her. She’ll do great in the future.”

Irimata went the distance with a four-hitter, posting eight strikeouts and just one walk against arguably the most prolific offense in recent memory.

Warriors pitcher Kiani Soller was nearly as outstanding. She went the distance and scattered six hits with three earned runs, three strikeouts and one walk.

ILH champion Kamehameha, the tournament’s second seed, closed the season 22-6-2.

“From where we started from, this is what we were building for. This is what we were building for,” Lyman said. “We wanted to peak at the right time. Kiani wants to be in that spot and I just love her for that. She’ll go out there and battle and do whatever it takes to get the job done.”

The Warriors scored twice in the bottom of the first inning when Nevaeh Telles was hit by a pitch and Daylee Mua Williams followed with a first-pitch, opposite-field home run to right.

Campbell responded with three runs in the top of the second. Lorraine Alo led off with a walk, moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Sophia Alo and scored on Kayla Whaley’s single to center.

Duropan followed with a home run to left, giving Campbell a 3-2 lead.

“It was a fastball inside. I kind of knew she was going to throw it because she was throwing outsides, and I know that they did scouting reports on us, and I’m not really good with the insides, so that’s what she was going to come with,” Duropan said. “I was just waiting for that one pitch and opened my stance.”

Kamehameha tied it up in the bottom of the third. Loganne Cambra led off with a walk, Mariah Antoque singled, and Telles singled to left, scoring Cambra from third base. Irimata then struck out Williams and Espiau with Kamehameha runners in scoring position to end the inning.

The Sabers loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth, but Quinn Waiki grounded into a forceout to end the threat.

Campbell had a runner on base, Whaley, when Teiah Keliiholokai lined a shot into the left-center gap and Espiau made a spectacular diving catch to end the top of the sixth inning.

Kamehameha entered the state final with at least nine runs scored in 16 of its previous 17 games. It was different against Irimata, who had shut them out twice during preseason.

Campbell and Kamehameha played to 0-0 ties — twice. The first was on Feb. 15 at the Glenn Ah Sam Trojan Classic. The second was 10 days later at the Pac-Five tournament. After that, Campbell went on a 17-game win streak that carried through the semifinals of the state tournament. The Sabers’ only loss all season was to Maryknoll on Feb. 23 at Pac-FIve’s tournament.

The Warriors routed Mililani 11-4 in the quarterfinals, then crushed Waianae 10-4 in the semifinal round to reach the title game.