Pac-Five pulls out another improbable win for Division II title
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Rylee Abeshima made a diving catch in the second inning.
-
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Milan Ah Yat hit a grand slam for Pac-Five during the seventh inning on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree