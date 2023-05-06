comscore So many similarities in NCAA men’s volleyball championship matchup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

So many similarities in NCAA men’s volleyball championship matchup

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle is regarded as the best setter in the country.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle is regarded as the best setter in the country.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS UCLA’s Andrew Rowan is considered the nation’s next great setter.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    UCLA’s Andrew Rowan is considered the nation’s next great setter.

Hawaii will enter EagleBank Arena this afternoon with an opportunity to become the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive national championships — UCLA won four straight titles from 1981 to ’84. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii has arms lined up for important baseball series at UC Irvine
Next Story
Television and radio - May 6, 2023

Scroll Up