So many similarities in NCAA men’s volleyball championship matchup
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle is regarded as the best setter in the country.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
UCLA’s Andrew Rowan is considered the nation’s next great setter.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree