Hawaii men’s volleyball team falls to UCLA in NCAA final

The two-time defending champion Rainbow Warriors failed in their bid to win three consecutive national titles. Read more

Hawaii's Jakob Thelle and Dimitrios Mouchlias are named to the @ncaamvolleyball All-Tournament team. Mouchlias led @HawaiiMensVB with 18 kills in his final match. Thelle finished with 50 assists. #HawaiiMVB — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

UCLA’s Ethan Champlin’s kill is upheld after a UH challenge and the Bruins capture their first national championship since 2006 with a 28-26, 31-33, 25-21, 25-21 win. @HawaiiMensVB ends it’s two-year @ncaamvolleyball reign at 29-3. #HawaiiMVB #NCAAMVB pic.twitter.com/hnkrsiRS1b — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: It's officially over … UCLA ends one of the greatest — if not the greatest multiple-year run in University of Hawaii sports history. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Voss serve was great, but UH's overpass wasn't … UCLA has won — apparently — but it looks as though there may be a challenge. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

ref=”https://twitter.com/dave_reardon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@dave_reardon: Hawaii stays alive, its 24-21

— Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Service error and UCLA needs just one point for its 20th NC — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA is two points from ending Hawaii's two-year reign as national champions … UH trying to extend to a fifth set. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Voss and Mouchlias with the block … Hawaii closes to 23-20 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UH still has a shot at 23-19 after David's service error — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii needs something now …. UCLA leads 22-16 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Norris serves up his third ace of the set and UCLA's ninth of the match and the Bruins open up a 21-16 lead. @HawaiiMensVB takes its final timeout of the fourth set. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

Galloway scores out of the back row for his 11th kill and Chakas goes off the block for his 12th. @HawaiiMensVB closed to 19-16. Timeout UCLA. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Mouchlias keeps Hawaii within striking distance at 16-14. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii scores the first two points after the media timeout and close to 15-13. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

David ends a long rally with his season-high 22nd kill. Another rally ends with a double-contact on UH. UCLA takes a 15-11 lead into the fourth set technical timeout. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: The point is reversed, UCLA gets its 7th ace and leads 9-8. … now 10-8. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii leads the fourth set 9-8, but UCLA is challenging the last point. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii wins another challenge, and the fourth set is tied at 6. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Voss ties it at 4-all — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA leads the 4th set, 4-3 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

UCLA holds off Hawaii's comeback in the third set and Ido David's 20th kill closes out a 25-21 win and the Bruins lead the match 2-1. Dimitrios Mouchlias leading @HawaiiMensVB with 14 kills on .314 hitting. #HawaiMVB #NCAAMVB — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: But David closes it out for UCLA, and the Bruins lead two sets to one. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Norris finds a wide-open spot on the UH side of the floor, and the Bruins lead 24-20; UH survives the first set point — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Another Hogland block, and UH closes to 21-19. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Now it's Hogland and Thelle on UH's third block of the set and @HawaiiMensVB closes to 21-19. UCLA takes its second timeout. Mouchlias serving for #HawaiiMVB. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: The quick and the dead. Voss' kill puts UH within 4, and now it 20-17 after Hogland's block. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Hogland and Galloway team up on a block of David and @HawaiiMensVB creeps closer at 20-17. Timeout UCLA. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA's block has been big in this third set, and the Bruins lead it 20-15. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

UCLA setter Andrew Rowan comes up with a block of Galloway and the Bruins open up a 20-15 lead. #HawaiiMVB takes its second timeout of the third set. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii takes timeout with UCLA leading the third set 18-14. The national championship match is tied at 1-set apiece. Warriors trying to become first men's volleyball team since Bruins a few decades ago to win three straight NCs. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

UH wins its second challenge and a net violation negates a UCLA block. David hammers off the block and his serve leads to a #HawaiiMVB double-contact. UCLA up 18-14. Timeout Hawaii. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Successful challenge, and Warriors are within two at 16-14 in the third set. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

After Hawaii opens the third set with a Mouchlias block, the Warriors and Bruins trade sideouts before UCLA edges ahead. Bruins lead 15-13 at the third set technical timeout. #HawaiiMVB — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hogland with another emphatic kill. Warriors close to 14-13. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: The Bruins are up 13-12 in the third set. Match is tied at 1 set apiece — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA ties it at 10. Nothing is easy for anyone in this match — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Galloway's crosscourt kill makes it 10-8 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

After a brief internet outage, @dave_reardon is back: Hawaii leads the third set 9-8. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: The Warriors trailed 22-18, and came back — then the Bruins fought off numerous set points, as did the Warriors before the Warriors won it 33-31. Tied at 1 set each. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

On Hawaii’s eight set point, Dimitrios Mouchlias finally ends with a kill off the block and @HawaiiMensVB wins the marathon 33-31 to even the match. #HawaiiMVB trailed 19-13 in the set. pic.twitter.com/z2j4okL10F — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Mouchlias leads UH with 11 kills, David has 13 for UCLA — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Chakas and Mouchlias finally close it out — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii wins a marathon second set to tie the match at 1. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

High drama in EagleBank. #HawaiMVB survives two UCLA set points with Guilherme Voss and Chaz Galloway kills. Deuce No. 7 at 30-30. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Now tied at 30 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA has fought off five set points, and now UH has once in the second — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Mouchlias scores from the right, but Bruins tie it again — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hogland deposits it, but UH denied at set point again — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Bruins return two heavy shots from Mouchlias but #HawaiiMVB wins the long rally on Hogland's kill. UCLA survives a set point on an Ethan Champlin kill. Deuce in the second set at 24-24. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

@dave_reardon: UCLA's Champlin ties it at 24 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

@dave_reardon: Set point for Hawaii up 24-23 in the second — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

New ballgame in the second set. David hits long for UCLA and it's suddenly 23-23. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: David hits long, and UH ties it at 23. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Mouchlias goes cross court, and it's 22-21 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Knight's service error and Hogland's block puts UH back in business, cutting lead to 22-20. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Crowd here at Giovanni Pastrami for the Warriors watch party has frown to about 50 UH fans. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Alex Knight lands UCLA's third ace of the second set and fourth of the match and the Bruins lead 22-18. #HawaiiMVB takes its second timeout of the set. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: David kill and a Bruins ace (second for Knight), and UCLA leads 22-18, after winning the first set. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Service error by David, and UH trails 20-18 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

UH setter Jakob Thelle sets the @HawaiiMensVB all-time aces record with No. 122 of his career. Dimitrios Mouchlias scores off the block and #HawaiiMVB cuts UCLA's lead to 19-16. Timeout UCLA. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UH pushing back, close to 19-16. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA's lead is now 19-13; Hawaii takes timeout after Bruins score 6 of last 8 points — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

UCLA's second block of the set and extends the Bruins' lead to 19-13. Timeout Hawaii. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

An illegal back-row attack on UH gives UCLA a 15-11 lead at the technical timeout in the second set. Bruins hitting .611 (12-1-18) in the set to UH's .250 (4-1-12). — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Waiting for DNA results on this challenge … UCLA finally denied. Hawaii trails 17-13. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: David filling the entire stat sheet; now he blocks Galloway — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA, which won the first set, leads the second 15-11 after an error by Thelle. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Voss off the backset, and Hawaii closes it to 12-10 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: David with his 10th kill, and UCLA up 1-0 in sets, leads the second 8-7 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA takes a 7-6 lead — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hogland's kill puts UH up 5-4 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

UCLA fights off two UH set points. The Warriors survive one, but Ido David gives the Bruins another set point then scores again after a #HawaiiMVB free ball and UCLA takes the opener 28-26. — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA is long, and Hawaii leads 3-2 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: J.R. Norris starts the second set with an ace for UCLA. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: David had 9 kills in first set. Chakas and Mouchlias with 5 each for UH. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Ido David back to back kills and the Bruins win the first set. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii keeps it alive on set point for Bruins 26-all now — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UH up 24-23, but UCLA scores and its tied again — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: An ace by Knipe and its tied at 23. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Bruins battle back to 23-22. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: This time UH takes advantage of the free ball, as Chakas crushes it and its 23-20 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Back to back errors by David, and Hawaii leads first set 22-20. Timeout, UCLA — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Mouchlias leads balance UH attack with four kills. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Now tied at 20, and Warriors take a timeout. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii misplays a freeball, and UCLA closes to 20-19 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UH takes a 20-18 lead, and UCLA calls timeout — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii challenge; chalk one up for Wade ….net violation against UCLA after further review and UH leads 19-18 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Hawaii retakes the lead with an ace by Akana. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: About 30 UH fans here at Giovanni Pastrami watch party cheering on the 'Bows. First set is tied at 17. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Mouchlias down the line, and UH closes to 16-15 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA has scored 5 of last 7 points and leads first set 15-13 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Through a full service rotation, @HawaiiMensVB leads UCLA 11-10. Electric atmosphere in EagleBank. #HawaiiMVB pic.twitter.com/KwNfX108yW — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Right back with kill by Voss and it's tied. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

Bruins take their first lead 12-11 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: UCLA is hanging close, but Warriors yet to trail and lead 11-10 — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Warriors lead is 9-6 after block. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

From @dave_reardon: Bruins tie it at 4. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

.@dave_reardon is at Giovanni Pastrami for the Warriors watch party. He'll be live tweeting the game here. — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) May 6, 2023

FINAL SCORE: Hawaii 1, UCLA 3

FAIRFAX, Va. >> History was on the line for both teams in the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship today at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

The two-time defending champion Hawaii sought to become the first team to win three consecutive titles since UCLA’s four-year run from 1981-84.

Top-seeded UCLA was seeking its 20th national championship and first since 2006.

>> RELATED STORY: ’Bows’ shot at 3-peat falls short with loss to UCLA in 4 sets