comscore Weather postpones Hawaii beach volleyball’s NCAA matchup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Weather postpones Hawaii beach volleyball’s NCAA matchup

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s opening-round match in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship was postponed due to inclement weather in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Friday. Read more

