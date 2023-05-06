Weather postpones Hawaii beach volleyball’s NCAA matchup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s opening-round match in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship was postponed due to inclement weather in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Friday. Read more

Hawaii’s opening-round match in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship was postponed due to inclement weather in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Friday.

The 11th-seeded Rainbow Wahine will face No. 6 Loyola Marymount at 3 a.m. today in a match televised on ESPN2. The winner will face No. 3 and defending champion USC in a quarterfinal match scheduled for 7 a.m.

Friday’s play was delayed by close to two hours on Friday, and with more inclement weather approaching, the final first-round match between UH and LMU was pushed to today. The semifinals are also scheduled to be played today, with the championship match set for 6 a.m on Sunday.