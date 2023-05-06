Sports Weather postpones Hawaii beach volleyball’s NCAA matchup By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 1:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s opening-round match in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship was postponed due to inclement weather in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Friday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s opening-round match in the National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship was postponed due to inclement weather in Gulf Shores, Ala., on Friday. The 11th-seeded Rainbow Wahine will face No. 6 Loyola Marymount at 3 a.m. today in a match televised on ESPN2. The winner will face No. 3 and defending champion USC in a quarterfinal match scheduled for 7 a.m. Friday’s play was delayed by close to two hours on Friday, and with more inclement weather approaching, the final first-round match between UH and LMU was pushed to today. The semifinals are also scheduled to be played today, with the championship match set for 6 a.m on Sunday. Previous Story Hawaii has arms lined up for important baseball series at UC Irvine Next Story Television and radio - May 6, 2023