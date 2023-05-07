comscore Column: Hawaii’s housing crisis is self-inflicted | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s housing crisis is self-inflicted

  • By Andrew Luff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Andrew Luff

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Andrew Luff

Thousands of Hawaii residents have been forced to leave the state in recent years. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 15,000 people left Hawaii in 2022. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: State needs ‘green fee’

Scroll Up