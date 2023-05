Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Your HMSA article on April 30 illustrated the winners and losers in Hawaii’s health care (“HMSA execs saw big pandemic pay raises,” Star-Advertiser). Read more

Your HMSA article on April 30 illustrated the winners and losers in Hawaii’s health care (“HMSA execs saw big pandemic pay raises,” Star-Advertiser). The winners are the nonprofit HMSA executives and HMSA board of directors, many whose total compensations are in the millions of dollars annually.

The losers are the HMSA subscribers who pay the high monthly premium, while their high co-payments for prescription drugs as well as necessary laboratory work have increased exponentially — and the primary care doctors whose gross HMSA financial reimbursement have decreased 50% in the past five years while the cost of everything increases.

This is allowed by the state because of certain state senators and representative who receive HMSA financial contributions for the political protection. The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs and the governor should correct this injustice now.

Franklin Young

Punahou

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter