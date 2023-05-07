Editorial | Letters Letter: Suggestion to boycott places allowing guns Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! If you don’t agree with Oahu’s “sensitive places” concealed- carry gun law that went into effect here on May 1, may I make a suggestion? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. If you don’t agree with Oahu’s “sensitive places” concealed- carry gun law that went into effect here on May 1, may I make a suggestion? Boycott any business that DOES allow guns. According to our new law, businesses that DO allow guns must post a “Guns Allowed” sign. Thus, the businesses to boycott will be easy to spot. Anne Wheelock Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: State needs ‘green fee’