Letter: Suggestion to boycott places allowing guns

If you don’t agree with Oahu’s “sensitive places” concealed- carry gun law that went into effect here on May 1, may I make a suggestion?

Boycott any business that DOES allow guns. According to our new law, businesses that DO allow guns must post a “Guns Allowed” sign. Thus, the businesses to boycott will be easy to spot.

Anne Wheelock

Nuuanu

