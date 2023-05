Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Blessing of the Sea”

Episode 97-98

6:40 p.m. today

Cho Ji-hwan disappears. Shi-joon pledges to get even with Suh Pil-du. While searching for her father, Chung-yi is shocked to hear news of his death. Chung-yi remembers her real name.

Episodes 99-100

7:45 p.m. today

Ji-na sets fire to the research center to ruin the ­Goryeo project. Pil-du senses Ji-hwan will make a move ­after escaping from the care home. Ji-na begs Pil-du to help her; in exchange, she promises to bring the ­Goryeo project down.

“Taxi Driver II”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Monday

Do Ki, Kyung Goo and Jin Eon go undercover inside the correctional facility to save the son of a client whose life is being threatened. Do Ki has an unexpected run-in with a familiar face within the prison walls.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do Ki, Mr. Jang, Go Eun, Kyung Goo and Jin Eon are in danger of losing their lives. Do Ki throws himself into a final struggle to save his team from the snare set by the bishop.

“Good Supper”

Episode 5-6

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Young-shin, Da-jung and O-bok go on a sleigh ride. They get lost in the mountains and O-bok volunteers to leave for help. Kyung-su falls sick and Young-shin goes to Da-jung’s for help. Worried about Kyung-su, Young-shin breaks down in tears.

EpisodeS 7-8

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Kyung-su is moved when he wakes up to find Young-shin’s small hand in his. Kyung-su tells Wan-su that he has found a reason to live and wants to plan a future. She questions Kyung-su about Young-shin and how long he plans to take care of her. Kyung-su’s first love makes it plain that she has no plan in having Young-shin in the picture.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 37

7:50 p.m. Friday

Using a Sagal Hyeon lookalike to say that it is an order from Damdeok, Feng Bao tries to lure the community of Goguryeo migrants into attacking Murong Chiu. After the migrants attack Murong Chiu, Damdeok is accused of being the instigator.

Episode 38

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Seol Doan sends a false message in Damdeok’s name to Doyeong and Yeon Salta. The note says that they should flee until the misunderstandings are resolved. Believing the message, Doyeon flees under Yeon Salta’s protection but is attacked by Seol Doan’s men.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.