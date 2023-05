Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Arts and crafts, family activities, live performances and a Disney film on the beach are in the lineup at the 7th Annual Ko Olina Children’s Festival.

With programs themed around wellness, the environment, and local culture and language, the event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. May 20 at Aulani, A Disney Resort &Spa. All proceeds will benefit the Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children.

Highlights include:

>> Jasper Wong, a world-renowned street artist and founder of the street art festival POW! WOW!, now known as World Wide Walls, will teach basic drawing skills and more. (Limited space available.)

>> Bess Press Reading Room: Readings and presentations by local authors, including “Punky Aloha” creator Shar Tui‘asoa; learn some words in olelo Hawaii, Chuukese and Marshallese with Bess Press’ Island Readers series.

>> Kuleana Coral Restoration: Art and educational activities on coral reefs and the importance of caring for ocean ecosystems.

>> Malama Learning Center: Participate in art projects while learning about native Hawaiian plants; take home a seed packet.

>> Sunset Movie on the Beach: “Encanto” is the tale of an extraordinary family who lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, except Mirabel. When Mirabel discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, she decides she might be her family’s last hope.

Other activities include whimsical, intricate balloon sculptures by Balloon Monsoon twisters; glittery face painting designs and tattoos by Cutie Cake Face artists; free customized keiki IDs; exercise choreographed to music and dance by Keiki Zumba; massage at the Ko Olina Wellness Spa booth; and making your own furry friend with Teddy Bear Mobile Hawaii.

Since 2014, over $400,000 has been raised by the Ko Olina festival for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women &Children.

Register at KoOlina ChildrensFestival.com for presale tickets. Tickets are $40 for adults (includes parking, shuttle transportation); $27.50, children 12 and under. Door prices: $45, and $35 per child. Discounts are available for active military members: $35, and $25 per child; door prices $40 and $32.50, respectively. Parking is not included in at-the-door admission.