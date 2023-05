Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Mister Kitty Is Lost!”

By Greg Pizzoli

Mister Kitty is missing! Help a little girl find him in the pages of this interactive preschool adventure.

Ages 1-3

“Swim Team”

By Johnnie Christmas

Bree finds herself on the swim team at her new middle school, but she must face her fears if she is going to succeed. Luckily, an older adult in her apartment building is a former swim team captain who is willing to help.

Ages 8-12

“Bizarre Competitions: 101 Ways to Become a World Champion”

By Richard Happer

Get the inside scoop on the world’s weirdest achievements.

Ages 14 and up