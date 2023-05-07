Oahu summer fun guide 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Summer activities for youth and family are just around the corner! From camps to summer school, there are plenty of places to let kids develop and grow new skills and make new friends.

Below is a selection.

SPORTS

>> Play and Learn Tennis: The U.S. Tennis Association is offering five- and six-week youth sessions, beginning May 14, at locations throughout Oahu. For ages 5-17, with some sessions available for parents and children together. Cost: $57-$78 depending on age group and session duration. Also available are summer camps for beginning youth, ages 8-17, from 9-11 a.m. on May 30-June 2, June 6-9, and June 13-16, at the Hawaii Prince Tennis Club, 91-1200 Fort Weaver Road, Ewa Beach. Cost: $60. Note: USTA is holding a free clinic for youth from 2-3 p.m. today at Hawaii Prince Tennis Club to celebrate Tennis Month. A class for advanced beginner adults follows at 3 p.m. Cost: $5. Info: email playandlearntennis@ hawaii.usta.com, or visit ustahawaii.com/classes for schedule.

>> I Got Skills Soccer Camps: Four camps held at two locations: Summer Camp 1, from May 30-June 2, at Kapiolani Park Field and Central Oahu Regional Park; Summer Camp 2, July 31-Aug. 4, also at Kapiolani Park Field and Central Oahu Regional Park. Camps focus on deceptive moves, with game scenarios and scrimmages. Drop off no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and pick up no later than 3:30 p.m. For ages 6-14 of all skill levels. T-shirt provided, but participants otherwise must provide their own gear, water and lunch. Cost: $395 for one session, $695 for both. Info: igotskills.com/soccer-camps/ hawaii-summer-soccer-camp

>> The Oahu Club: Five-day sessions include swimming, tennis, volleyball, fitness games. Camps begin June 5 and end July 28. For ages 6-10, limited to 12 campers per session. Snacks provided, but campers should provide their own lunch. Cost: $400-$450. 6800 Hawaii Kai Drive. Info: 808-395-3300, theoahuclub.com/sports-camp

>> Spike & Serve Volleyball: Scrimmages and clinics for all levels and positions, as well as prep sessions for those planning to try out for club teams, coached by players with Olympic and professional experience. For boys and girls ages 5-18. Scrimmages begin May 30, with most clinics beginning June 1. Club tryout prep sessions begin July 3. Costs start at $40 per session to participate in a “Complete Compete Summer” scrimmage (for experienced players) to $65 for individual clinics. Note: Sessions will be added during the course of the summer, so check the website frequently. 1366 Colburn St. Info: 808-561-4220, spikeandserve.com/summer-volleyball-clinics

>> Waikiki Yacht Club: Offering novice and intermediate sailing classes for those age 8-18 from May 30-July 28, 8:30-11:45 a.m. and 12:45-4 p.m. Novices learn on 12-foot Topper dinghies, while intermediates advance to 8-foot El Doro Dinghy, a 9-foot Open Skiff or 420s as an introduction to racing. A “head start on summer session” starts May 30. Cost is $275-$320, which includes a one-year youth membership ($225-$270 members). Regular two-week summer sessions, which start June 12, are $450-$500 and includes a membership ($400-$450 members). Special four-day sessions also available for experienced sailors towards the end of July. Contact Guy Fleming at 808-386-1338 or email wyc@waikikiyachtclub.com or visit waikikiyc.com.

ANIMALS & NATURE

>> Honolulu Zoo Society: Themed weekly camps (Menehune for ages 5-6; Imi Loa, ages 7-8; and Wildlife Koa, ages 9-11). 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 30-Aug. 4, with the option for aftercare until 4 or 5:30 p.m. Features hands-on lessons, activities, crafts, games and curriculum that meet national science standards. Cost: $360-$400 weekly, aftercare $100-$120. Waitlisting possible, but filling up fast. Info: 808-926-3191, 808ne.ws/zoo_summer

>> Kupu: The program’s mission is to empower youth to serve their communities through character-building, service-learning and environmental stewardship opportunities. It offers Kokua Camp and Kako‘o Connections sessions, open only to students from: Waianae High School, Nanakuli High and Intermediate, Kapolei High School, Waipahu High School, Radford High School, Kalaheo High School, Kailua Intermediate School and Hawaii Technology Academy. Info: 808-735-1221, ext. 2008; kupuhawaii.org.

• Kokua Camp: Weekly sessions, June 26-30 & July 10-14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Ho‘okupu Learning Center (1125 Ala Moana Blvd.); Transportation provided and pick-up spots to be determined. Outdoor camp with native plants, animals and cultural sites and conservation sites across the island. For grades 7-10; ages 12-16. Free. Deadline to apply is May 30.

• Kako‘o Connections: Weekly sessions; June 5-9, June 12-16. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at University of Hawaii West Oahu. Pick up/drop-off available. Features weeklong day camps exploring natural resources careers, colleges, scholarships and developing professional skills. Participants eligible to receive a $350 stipend and attending families eligible to receive $100. For grades 11, 12 and recent graduates. Deadline is May 26.

>> Hawaii Nature Center: Summer Nature Adventure Camp. Weeklong nature camps where kids can go tech-free and high touch in nature. Programs are led by expert environmental educators who specialize in outdoor exploration with hands-on education. For ages 6-11, May 30-Aug. 11, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., 2131 Makiki Heights Drive. $375-$450 for five-day program. Info: 808-955-0100, hawaiinaturecenter.org/oahu-nature-camps

>> Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii: Weekly Horse Camp sessions, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 29-Aug. 4 in Waimanalo. For ages 8-12 (of all levels) who are physically and emotionally capable of independent riding. New riders learn the basics of riding and horsemanship, while intermediate riders practice their skills and learn new ones. $400 per week. Info: 808-342-9036, thhwaimanalo.org

SPECIAL INTEREST

>> Diamond Head Theatre: Two programs: “Musical Theatre Experience 1” is a half-day summer program for students of all levels, from June 12-July 28. Requires no acting, singing or dance experience. Space available for ages 12-18; the program for 7- to 12-year-olds is sold out. Cost: $825. “Musical Theatre Experience 2” is an advanced program for children ages 7-18 who have completed Musical Theatre Experience 1, from July 31-Aug. 11. Cost: $675. Scholarships available. campaign.diamondheadtheatre.com/musical-theatre-experience. Student director internships also available for those 12 and older with ­experience. Call 808-733-0277 ext. 315 or email mcalantoc@diamondheadtheatre.com.

>> Hawaii Youth Symphony: Offers two programs for beginning/intermediate string players and one for intermediate/advanced players of other instruments and genres. For beginning/intermediate students entering grade 3, “Summer Strings,” June 5-July 7, for violin, viola, cello and bass; and “Super Strings,” June 13-July 14, for violin only. Cost: $550. For intermediate/advanced children in grades 6-12, the symphony’s Pacific Music Institute, July 8-16, offers instruction in strings, winds, jazz and ukulele, and will have an all-state middle school band. Cost: $80-$880, depending on instrument. Email admin@hiyouthsymphony.org for information on the Summer Strings and Super Strings, and pmi@hiyouthsymphony.org for the Pacific Music Institute. hiyouthsymphony.org/summer

>> Hawaii Women in Filmmaking Summer Reel Camps: Three camps offered as a safe space where girls, cisgender, transgender and nonconforming youths will be allowed to unleash their creativity. Animation camp, June 3-24 (Saturdays), 9 a.m. to noon; Basic Reel camp, July 10-21, 9 a.m. to noon; ­Advanced Reel camp, July 24-28, 9 a.m. to noon. All sessions at the Hub Coworking Hawaii, 1050 Queen St. Cost: $300-$700, tuition assistance available. ­hawaiiwomeninfilmmaking.org/reel-camps

>> Honolulu Safety Summer Jr. Lifeguard Program: Six one-week programs will be held at Makaha, Nanakuli, Ehukai, Kailua, Ala Moana and Waimanalo Beach Parks, from June 5-July 17. For ages 11-17. Participants allowed in only one program. The free program includes orientation and training on life-­saving techniques along with general ocean safety awareness. Register at emergencyservices.honolulu.gov/ocean-safety-lifeguard-services/junior-lifeguards

>> Little Ambassadors: Language instruction in Japanese and Chinese (Mandarin) for toddlers to age 12, including a Japanese immersion program. Japanese lessons are once a week on Friday and Saturday mornings or in a Zoom class at 5:30-6:10 p.m. on Fridays. Chinese lessons are 5:30-6:10 p.m. Mondays on Zoom. Two summer sessions, June 3-July 1, $150; and July 15-Aug. 19, $175. Enrollment mid-session possible. Email info@littleambassadors.com or call 808-256-4861. littleambassadors.com

>> Ohana Arts Summer Festival & School: The performing arts festival is offering one-, three-, four- and seven-week, full-time and part-time programs, June 5-July 23. For ages 5-18. Programs are split into full and half-day productions. Instruction is from world-class faculty in music, dance and drama. The full-day programs are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and half-day programs are 1-4:30 p.m. Located at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre, University of Hawaii-Manoa and at Hanahauoli School, 1922 Makiki St. Limited spots available. Cost: $750-$2,850. Info: 866-633-0430, ohanaarts.org

>> Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum: Summer STEM Camps. Explorers Club (boys and girls grades 3-5) and Flight School for Boys (grades 6-8) are both sold out. Waitlists available. As of press time, the Flight School for Girls (grades 6-8) has availability. Classes are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 10-14. Drop off no earlier than 8:15 a.m. and pick up no later than 4:15 p.m. For grades 6-8. Offers instruction in the forces of flight, weather and atmosphere and the history of aviation in Hawaii. Cost: $330-$380, includes lunch, snacks and a logo T-shirt. Registration deadline: June 5. Info: 808-441-1000, 808ne.ws/aviationmuseum

CHURCH-BASED PROGRAMS

>> Camp Mokuleia: Residential camp programs June 18-July 21, separated into early elementary, elementary, middle and high schoolers. 68-729 Farrington Highway, Waialua. Swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and arts and crafts. Cost: $200-$600. Early bird rates are available ­until May 5. Day camp and family camp programs also available. Info: 808-637-6241, campmokuleia.org

>> Salvation Army Camp Homelani: Four sessions for ages 7-12: June 19-23; June 26-June 30; July 3-7; and July 17-21. Also, a music and arts camp for ages 8-17: July 10-14 and a Teen Camp for ages 13-17: July 24-28. Held at North Shore campgrounds, 68-243 Olohio St., Waialua. Swimming, sports, nightly campfires, singalongs, skits and devotions, art classes, nutritious USDA certified meals, Christian emphasis and education. Cost: $300 per week. Scholarships available. Info: 808ne.ws/camphomelani, 808-440-1832

ACADEMIC/STEM-ORIENTED

>> Hawaii Department of Education Summer School: The department is offering summer courses in the Honolulu, Central and Leeward Districts from June 2-July 23. Classes are free for public school students, and up to $127 for non-DOE students. Offerings include Hawaiian Language Immersion for grades K-12 at Kula Kaiapuni ‘o Anuenue School in Palolo, a program for preschoolers about to enter kindergarten and an afternoon recreational program for students who have completed grades K-4 at Manoa Elementary School for $375. Info: 808-305-9755 or 808ne.ws/ doesummerschool

>> Malama Learning Center: Malama Aina Field School program includes service work, problem-based learning, and caring for the aina, exploring sustainable agriculture. June 5-June 23, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., meeting daily at Kamehameha Schools Community Learning Center at Ma‘ili, 87-790 Kulauku St., Waianae. Includes an overnight stay at Camp Palehua, June 21-22, for students entering grades 7-9. Preference given to those who reside in the Nanakuli and Waianae districts. Cost: $50. Scholarships available for families with financial need. Info: email info@malamalearningcenter.org, 808ne.ws/malamafieldschool

>> University of Hawaii College of Education: Making Summer Count offers a variety of courses for students entering grades 1-12, including the popular Hawai‘i Nature Studies Program, robotics and STEAM classes, and driver’s education, June 5-July 21, from 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Summer Adventure programs, July 10-14 and July 17-21, are already full but waitlists available. Cost: Up to $1,500 for full-day, five-week course. Meal options available. Meet at University Laboratory School, 1776 University Ave. Info: 808-956-8176, crdg. hawaii.edu/summerprograms

>> Science Camps of America: Offering both overnight camps on Hawaii island and day camps on Oahu. For those entering grades 8-12, two overnight camps, “Land & Sea Camp” (July 1-10) and “Air & Space Camp” (July 11-20), based at Pahala Plantation Cottages in Kau, Hawaii island. Cost: $2,695 per camp (scholarships and discounts for kamaaina and Native Hawaiians available). On Oahu, “Earth Camp” daytime sessions on Land & Sea (June 5-9) and “Air & Space” (June 12-16), 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m., Kailua Intermediate School. For students grades 6-8. Cost: $245, or $215 for students who qualify for the National School Lunch Program. Students will learn about the islands’ volcanoes and natural and cultural resources, or about Earth’s atmosphere, astronomy and space exploration. Info: 808-235-3612 or scicamp.org

>> Several private schools on Oahu will be holding summer school:

• Assets School, 808-423-1356, 808ne.ws/assets_ summer

• St. Andrew’s Schools, 808-532-2464, 808ne.ws/standrews_summer

• Hanalani Schools, 808-625-0737, 808ne.ws/hanalani_summer

• Le Jardin Academy, 808-261-0707 ext. 7005; 808ne.ws/lejardin_summer

• Sacred Hearts Academy, 808-734-5058, 808ne.ws/sacredhearts_summer

• Holy Nativity School, 808-373-3232, 808ne.ws/holynativity_summer

• Honolulu Waldorf School, 808-377-5471, 808ne.ws/waldorf_summer

GENERAL FUN & RECREATION

>> Oahu Summer Fun: Registration opens at 4 p.m. Monday online and continues the rest of the week for the city Department of Parks and Recreation’s program for keiki ages 6-13. Programs run June 13-July 28, weekdays 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 57 venues throughout Oahu. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, games, excursions, special events and drama, and are designed to help children build skills that promote leadership and success. Cost: $25, with an additional fee of up to $100 for some excursions. Visit bit.ly/summerfunoahu for a schedule of registration times and a list of venues and to register. Summer Fun also welcomes volunteer Junior Leaders, who must be 13 years old before Aug. 1 and no older than 17 by July 22. In conjunction with the YMCA, some locations also will offer Summer Plus, which provides free activities before and/or after regular program hours. The program is also looking for adults to staff some venues. Pay starts at $15.56 an hour. Visit bit.ly/dprsummerhire for more information.

>> YMCA: Registration is open for YMCA’s summer youth program, which runs from May 30-Aug. 4 and includes:

• Preschool & Early Learning Centers: Part Day Early Learning Program (PALS Club) for ages 3-5, at Kaimuki-Waialae, Kalihi and Mililani, $308-$385. Offers a structured environment to help children transition from home care to preschool. Two days a week, three hours a day. Dates and times vary by branch.

• Summer Day Camps: For students who have completed grades K-6. Branches at Kaimuki-­Waialae, Kalihi, Leeward, Mililani, Nuuanu and Windward YMCAs, Nu‘uanu Congregational Church and Camp Erdman (see below). Crafts, sports and outdoors programs are designed to promote literacy, social-emotional learning, diversity, and mental and physical well-being. Cost: $198 a week for four weeks or more, to $275 a week. YMCA member rates are $158.40-$220 a week.

• Teen Junior Leader Program: For students who have completed grades 7-11. Activities promote exploration, friendship, leadership and learning. 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or noon-5:30 p.m. Lunch included. Cost: $80-$100 a week.

• Before & After Care: Programs for youngsters who are attending summer school or who are participating in the city’s Summer Fun program.

• Camp Erdman: Weekly camps from May 29-Aug. 4. Day camp (transportation not provided) and weekly overnight camp options for students who have completed grades K-11. Specialty camps include surfing, equestrian, climbing, hiking, snorkeling, excursions and other activities. Cost: Day camps $220-$275 per week; specialty camps $150-$390; and traditional overnight camp, $750. Discounts for members and military. Camp assistant and leadership positions for older students also available. Visit 808ne.ws/ymcahonolulu for further details.

>> Kamaaina Kids: Weekly programs, May 30-Aug. 4. Summer day camps are for students who are completing grades K-6. Camps located at Enchanted Lake, Kaneohe, Keoneula, Koko Head and Liholiho Elementary Schools, along with Mary Star of the Sea School and Mililani Tech Park. Most locations open from 6:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Half-day option available. Activities include arts and crafts, collaborative games, simple science, music, team-building exercises, physical fitness, excursions, guest speakers and more. Cost: $160-$200 per week for full-day camps; $1,770 for full 10-week package. Lunch option available on weekly basis. Deadline for early bird rates is May 12. Info: 808-262-4538, kamaainakids.com

>> Pearl City Foundation: Waitlisting available for the foundation’s Summer Session, May 30-Aug. 4, 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Momilani Community Center, 715 Hoomoana St. For students who are completing grades K-6. Cost: $1,400 for half-day program, $1,725 for full-day program. Cost includes field trips. Day rates and weekly rates also available. Catered lunch and snack pack options available. Info: 808-456-2073, ­pearlcityfoundation.org