Oahu summer fun guide 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Oahu summer fun guide 2023

  • By Compiled by Steven Mark and Ashley Adriano
  • Today
  • Updated 9:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY I GOT SKILLS I Got Skills Soccer Camps is held at two locations.

  • COURTESY PHOTO The Hawaii Youth Symphony offers two programs during the summer.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Therapeutic Horsemanship of Hawaii is running a summer program for kids to learn how to ride horses. Instructor Milia Leong, left, Maya Gilfillan and Cheryl Edelson walk their horses back to the stables after a riding lesson.

  • COURTESY SUMMER FUN PROGRAM Registration for Oahu Summer Fun opens at 4 p.m. Monday online and continues the rest of the week. The city Department of Parks and Recreation’s program serves keiki ages 6-13.

  • COURTESY USTA HAWAII PACIFIC INC. Young tennis players are eager to hit the courts at the Diamond Head Tennis Center at Kapiolani Regional Park.

  • COURTESY WAIKIKI YACHT CLUB Waikiki Yacht Club is offering novice and intermediate sailing classes for those age 8-18.

  • COURTESY SUMMER FUN PROGRAM Registration for Oahu Summer Fun opens at 4 p.m. Monday online and continues the rest of the week. The city Department of Parks and Recreation’s program serves keiki ages 6-13.

Summer activities for youth and family are just around the corner! From camps to summer school, there are plenty of places to let kids develop and grow new skills and make new friends. Read more

