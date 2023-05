Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Here is the status of major bills following the end of the 60-day legislative session known as “sine die.” The bills that are alive passed both the House and Senate. Original bills that are known as acts already have been signed into law by the governor.

GOVERNMENT

PASSED

Fundraisers

Act 004

Requires state candidate committees and noncandidate committees to file fundraiser notices regardless of the price or suggested contribution for attending a function.

Ballot validation

Act 007

Changes the deadline for the validation of ballots following an election to five business days.

Limited donations

Act 006

Sets a $100 limit on the total amount of cash a candidate, a candidate committee or a noncandidate committee may accept from a single person during an election period.

Gifts

Act 010

Prevents lobbyists from giving gifts to legislators that are prohibited under state ethics laws.

Lobbying

Act 008

Requires the statement of expenditures filed by lobbyists and others engaged in lobbying activities to include certain information on the identity of the legislative or administrative action that was commented on, supported by or opposed by the person filing the statement during the statement period.

Records

Act 009

Provides the state Ethics Commission with the discretion to maintain or destroy records of financial disclosure statements beyond the current six-year statutory requirement. The bill also applies retroactively to applicable disclosures that are in the commission’s possession and control.

Reports

Act 005

Requires the state Campaign Spending Commission to publish on its website the names of candidates and people who qualify as noncandidate committees who fail to file an organizational report or a corrected organizational report with the commission.

Lobbyists

HB 141, HD 1, SD 1

Requires each state legislator to include within the legislator’s disclosure of financial interests the names of certain lobbyists with whom the legislator has a relationship.

Meeting recordings

HB 712, HD 1, SD 1

Encourages boards to maintain recordings of board meetings on the board’s website. Requires boards to provide the State Archives with a copy of any recording of a board meeting before removing the rec­ording from the board’s website. Requires written minutes of board meetings to include a link to the electronic audio or video recording, if available online.

Liquor delivery

HB 16, HD 2, SD 1

Allows certain liquor license holders to sell alcoholic beverages to go or for delivery.

FAILED

Sports gambling

HB 344

Allows for the regulation of sports wagering by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Establishes licensing requirements for sports wagering operators and sports wagering suppliers.

Hawaii gambling

HB 918

Authorizes a 10-year license for one poker and sportsbook gaming facility in a special district designated for tourism on Oahu that is not in a hotel. Allows admission for those 21 years of age or older who register to stay at a hotel on Oahu and pay an annual fee.

—

TAXES

PASSED

Tax credits

HB 954, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Increases for five years Hawaii’s earned income tax credit, food/excise tax credit and household and dependent care services tax credit.

DLNR fees

HB 953, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Requires the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to produce a website and mobile app to collect permit, license or reservation fees for recreational and commercial activities in the state.

Road use fee

SB 1534, SD 2, HD 3, CD 1

Creates a mileage-based road use charge for electric vehicles starting July 1, 2025, and phases out a $50 annual electric vehicle registration surcharge. Allows electric vehicle owners to pay one or the other until June 30, 2028.

FAILED

Visitor fee

SB 304, SD 2, HD 3

Charges $50 to nonresidents over the age of 15 who visit state natural areas, including beaches, as an environmental impact fee administered by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Tax relief

SB 1347

Cuts Hawaii income taxes by amending tax brackets and increasing the standard deduction and the personal exemption.

Food tax credit

HB 493, HD 2

Increases the value of the refundable food excise tax credit and expands eligibility.

GET exemptions

HB 1050, HD 1 / SB 1348

Exempts most grocery food purchases along with over-the-counter drugs, feminine hygiene products and incontinence products from the state general excise tax.

SB 1134

Exempts medical services from the general excise tax.

Child tax credit

HB 233, HD 2, SD 1

Establishes a nonrefundable state child tax credit payable monthly.

Income tax rebate

HB 40, SD 1

Appropriates an unspecified income tax rebate to residents.

GET holiday

HB 625

Establishes a three-day general excise tax holiday every year where consumers and businesses pay no GET on items priced under $2,000.

Gambling trip tax

SB 935, SD 1

Imposes a 30% general excise tax for local sales of out-of-state gambling trips, and prohibits advertising in Hawaii for licensed Nevada gambling. Tax proceeds would go to gambling addiction treatment.

High-income tax

HB 150

Increases personal income tax obligations for high-earning taxpayers.

Resident dividend

HB 469

Distributes to Hawaii residents an annual dividend from 3% of general state revenue and 1% of the state’s share of transient accommodations tax revenue.

Mortgage deduction

SB 142 / HB 886, HD 1

Eliminates the mortgage interest deduction for second homes.

Carbon capture credit

HB 389, HD 2 / SB 361

Establishes a carbon sequestration income tax credit for individuals and companies preventing the release of carbon oxide under a yet-to-be-established program.

—

EDUCATION

PASSED

Active shooter

HB 1329, HD 1, SD 2, CD 1

Requires the Department of Education to develop and implement an active-shooter training program in all public and charter schools; allows students to decline participation.

Preschool subsidies

HB 961, HD 1, SD 2, CD 1

Expands eligibility for state subsidies to use for private preschool to add 3-year-olds; increases range of subsidies to about $1,200 to $1,500 per month.

Teacher housing, classrooms

SB 941, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Authorizes the School Facilities Authority to partner with public and private agencies to develop housing on or off campus for teachers, educators and staff, and develop classrooms.

Computer science

HB 503, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Requires the state Board of Education and the Department of Education to assess whether, how and when to make computer science a graduation requirement no later than the 2030-2031 school year.

Campus safety

HB 554, HD 2, SD 2, CD 2

Requires the University of Hawaii to ensure that any person implementing UH’s disciplinary process has training or experience; requires UH to provide mandatory annual trauma-informed, gender-inclusive, LGBTQ+-inclusive sexual misconduct primary prevention and awareness programming for students and employees.

Child care accreditation

SB 239, SD 2, HD 3, CD 1

Requires the state Department of Human Services to establish a Child Care Accreditation Program to help licensed and registered child care providers obtain accreditation.

FAILED

Hawaii Promise

HB 390, HD 1

Provides scholarships for the unmet direct cost needs of qualified students at any four-year University of Hawaii campus who meet certain eligibility criteria.

Hawaiian language

HB 157

Requires the DOE to teach Hawaiian language to students in each public elementary, middle and high school.

School meals

SB 154, SD 1, HD 1

Requires the DOE to implement a school meal subsidy program for children whose families do not otherwise qualify for free lunch under the federal Free and Reduced Price Lunch Program.

COVID-19 reporting

SB 106, SD 2, HD 2

Authorizes state Department of Health to require DOE to report potential coronavirus outbreaks and related information in a manner determined by the Health Department. Repeals the requirement to publish the report on the DOE’s website.

UH tuition

SB 1413, SD 2, HD 1

Requires UH to grant resident tuition fees to people who have graduated from a Hawaii high school and are enrolling in an undergraduate degree program, under certain conditions.

Bus fee waiver

HB 190

Requires the DOE to waive school bus fees for fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

Sex education

HB 1195

Adds specific requirements for sexuality health education programs. Requires curriculum information to be provided to the public.

Menstrual products

HB 481, HD 1 / SB 954

Requires UH to provide menstrual products free of charge to all students on any UH campus, including the community colleges.

—

CONSUMER PROTECTION/LABOR

PASSED

Wage rules

SB 1057, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Requires certain job listings to include an hourly rate or salary range, and prohibits employers from paying different protected classes of workers less than other workers in the same establishment for substantially similar work.

Coffee labeling

SB 746, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Expands Hawaii coffee labeling and advertising requirements to include ready-to-drink coffee beverages and the inner packages and inner wrapping labels of roasted coffee, instant coffee and ready-to-drink coffee beverages.

Contractor labor

SB 415, SD 2, HD 2

Makes general contractors on private construction jobs liable for any unpaid subcontractor labor wages under contracts between the general contractor and owner.

Fluorescent lamps

HB 192, HD 2, SD 1, CD 1

Prohibits the sale of new compact fluorescent lamps, which contain mercury, with certain exemptions.

Medicare

SB 1315, SD 2, HD 1

Excludes retired state and county employees who were hired after June 30, 2023, along with their spouses, from receiving Medicare income-related monthly adjustment amounts as part of their Medicare Part B reimbursement payments.

FAILED

‘Bruno Mars Act’

SB 367

Reforms event ticket sale regulations by capping service charges, prohibiting variable demand pricing and other things.

Delivery fees

SB 158, SD 1 / HB 643, HD 1

Makes it illegal to charge Hawaii consumers more than the actual cost of shipping and delivery incurred by a seller for any consumer merchandise.

Teleworking

SB 725, SD 2, HD 2

Requires the state Department of Human Resources Development to submit an annual report to the Legislature assessing telework policies and telework productivity of the executive branch.

Vehicle insurance

SB 341, SD 1 / HB 75, HD 1

Increases minimum amounts of liability insurance coverage required under motor vehicle insurance policies.

Collective bargaining

HB 874, HD 2 / SB 394

Establishes a collective bargaining unit for graduate assistants employed by the University of Hawaii and community college system.

Tip credit

HB 1288

Prevents employers from paying tipped employees less than the minimum wage.

SB 125 / HB 1372

Increases the tip credit to 20% of the minimum wage starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Telework tax credit

HB 513

Establishes a tax credit for small-business employers who allow telework for at least 30% of employees.

Labor law enforcement

SB 270, SD 1

Requires the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations to submit an annual report to the Legislature about enforcement of Hawaii wage and hour law.

Paid sick leave

HB 1202, HD 1

Requires employers to provide a minimum amount of paid sick leave to employees and supplemental paid sick leave to employees under certain public health emergency conditions.

—

PUBLIC SAFETY

PASSED

Firearms

Act 028

Establishes standards of conduct for firearm industry members. Authorizes any person who has suffered harm because of a firearm industry member’s violation of the standards to bring a civil action. Authorizes the attorney general or any county attorney or public prosecutor to bring a civil action against a firearm industry member for violation of the standards.

SB 1230, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Prohibits firearms in certain places and consumption of alcohol or controlled substances when carrying a firearm; requires possession and disclosure of a license to carry firearms; amends conditions for having firearms and a firearm license; prohibits carrying firearms on certain private property without express authorization; amends the requirements for, and revocation of, firearm permits and licenses.

Policing police

SB 372, SD 1, HD 1

Requires a law enforcement officer to intervene if the law enforcement officer reasonably believes that another law enforcement officer is using unnecessary or excessive force on an arrestee. Also requires reporting such incidents to the supervisor of the officer suspected of using undue force.

Traffic safety

HB 118, SD 2

Clarifies that each county may, by ordinance, designate certain sections of county highways as areas in which stopping, standing or parking vehicles is prohibited or restricted. Provides that any federal or state agency authorizing a road closure shall supersede a county ordinance.

Sports injury

HB 264, SD 1

Makes intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to a sports official a Class C felony. Authorizes a court to enjoin the offender from attending any sports event of the type at which the sports official was engaged in the lawful discharge of duties.

Fireworks

SB 821, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Establishes the Illegal Fireworks Task Force within the state Department of Law Enforcement to stop the importation of illegal fireworks and explosives into the state, promote compliance with fireworks control laws and prevent the discharge of illegal fireworks and explosives.

Use of force

SB 151, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Requires any state department or agency employing law enforcement officers to maintain publicly available policies on minimum standards on the use of force. Allows use-of-force policies and training to be introduced as evidence in proceedings. Requires law enforcement officers to report the use of excessive force by another law enforcement officer. Requires that law enforcement officers receive training designed to minimize the use of excessive force.

Vehicle sirens

Act 016

Makes emergency vehicle siren use discretionary in certain situations if not reasonably necessary.

Restraining orders

SB 1267, SD 1, HD 1

Expands the jurisdiction for where petitions for domestic abuse protective orders and temporary restraining orders may be filed.

FAILED

Jail cameras

HB 1235, HD 2

Appropriates funds for purchasing digital cameras for all adult correctional officer control rooms at state correctional facilities and body cameras for adult correctional officers to wear while on duty.

—

HEALTH/SOCIAL SERVICES

PASSED

Abortion

Act 002

Allows licensed physician assistants to perform some abortions, repeals a requirement that abortions be performed at certain locations, and aims to protect people involved in abortions from interstate legal actions.

Medical licensing

SB 674, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Authorizes the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs to check criminal history records of medical licensure applicants under an interstate medical licensure compact.

Assisted death

HB 650, HD 2, SD 1

Reduces wait period to five days from 20 days for medical-aid-in-dying prescriptions, with an exception for patients not expected to survive the wait period; authorizes advanced practice registered nurses to practice medical aid in dying and broadens qualifications for patient counseling.

Loan forgiveness

HB 300, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Provides about $30 mil- lion in educational loan forgiveness for social workers, nurses and physicians to help recruit and retain such workers.

Loud automobiles

SB 588, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Funds a $2.5 million pilot program to develop and implement noise detection and camera devices for addressing “excessive traffic noise” on Oahu.

Marriage certificates

HB 485, HD 3, SD 2

Allows amended replacement marriage certificates for people who have changed their gender or sex and name, if applicable.

FAILED

Flavored tobacco

HB 551, HD 1 / SB 496

Bans the sale of flavored tobacco products and mislabeled e-liquid vaping products.

Fire safety credit

HB 351, HD 2, SD 1

Creates a nonrefund­able income tax credit for condominium owners whose maintenance fees increased to comply with a county ordinance requiring an automatic fire sprinkler system or alternative.

Bedbugs

SB 22, SD 1

Prohibits landlords from renting a dwelling unit that the landlord knows has a current bedbug infestation.

Leaf blowers

SB 54, SD 1, HD 1

Prohibits use of gasoline-powered leaf blowers in urban land-use districts.

Gas moped ban

SB 24 / HB 189

Prohibits retailers from selling combustion engine mopeds as of Jan. 1, 2025, or Jan. 1, 2030, as a way to reduce noise pollution.

Addiction recovery

HB 378, HD 2, SD 2

Establishes a substance use disorder services clinic working group to collaborate and consult on issues relating to addiction recovery and public safety.

Marriage age

HB 206 / SB 46

Raises the minimum age requirement to marry to 18 from 16.

Birth certificates

HB 805 / SB 38

Allows people to change the sex designation on their birth certificate, including to a nonbinary gender option, under certain conditions.

Hawaiian health

HB 570

Creates the Office of Native Hawaiian Health within the state Department of Health.

Feral chickens

SB 961 / HB 227

Appropriates funds for the state Department of Health to control the statewide feral chicken population.

—

ENVIRONMENT

PASSED

Efficiency standards

SB 691, SD 2, HD 2, CD 1

Allows the director of the Hawaii State Energy Office to enforce minimum efficiency standards and adopt or amend efficiency standards. Sets minimum efficiency standards for toilets, urinals, water coolers, portable electric spas and residential ventilating fans.

SB 67, SD 1, HD 2, CD 1

Prohibits vendors from presetting commercial beach equipment on certain beaches under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land and Natural Resources unless the customer is physically present, and expeditious removal of the equipment after the customer has finished using it.

Fire ants

SB 1552, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $500,000 to the Department of Land and Natural Resources to support the Hawaii Ant Lab in mitigating effects of little fire ants.

FAILED

Cesspool removal

SB 426, SD 2, HD 2

Implements the recommendation of the cesspool conversion working group to accelerate the dates for required upgrades, conversions or connections of priority level 1 cesspools and priority level 2 cesspools.

EV-ready

HB 346, HD 2, SD 2

Requires new state facilities be designed to be electric vehicle charger- ready and that 25% of parking stalls in new state buildings be electric vehicle charger-ready.

Chemical restriction

SB 504, SD 1, HD 3

Prohibits the manufacture, sale, offer for sale, distribution for sale and distribution for use of any food packaging, food service ware, cosmetic or personal care product containing perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances with certain exceptions.

Plastics bans

HB 87, HD 1

Prohibits the retail sale or offer for retail sale of single-use plastic bottles designed to hold less than two liters of bottled water for oral consumption.

HB 85, HD 1 / SB 659

Prohibits lodging establishments from providing personal care products in small plastic containers within sleeping room accommodations, any space within sleeping room accommodations or bathrooms used by the public or guests.

Water use

HB 1303, HD 1, SD 1

Appropriates money to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to create a pilot program that incentivizes residential homeowners in certain dry areas to replace landscaping and irrigation with alternatives that reduce water use.

Sea rise risk

HB 756, HD 2

Requires the Department of Land and Natural Resources to prepare plans and a program to facilitate voluntary relocation of residential development away from areas at risk of sea level rise.

Energy portfolio

HB 193, HD 1, SD 1

Extends the state’s energy efficiency portfolio standards from 2030 to 2045.

Seabed restrictions

SB 376, SD 2, HD 1 / HB 186, HD 1

Prohibits the mining, extraction and removal of minerals from the seabed in all state marine waters, under certain conditions.

Flushable wipes

HB 268, HD 1

Makes it unlawful to sell, offer to sell, or distribute for sale in the state any flushable wipe. Defines flushable wipes.

—

HOMELESS AND HOUSING

PASSED

Financing

HB 300, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $100 million in fiscal year 2024 and $180 million in fiscal year 2025 for the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. to help finance affordable rental housing production along with $50 million in both fiscal years for other affordable housing development.

Tiny homes

HB 300, HD 1, SD 1, CD 1

Provides about $60 mil- ­lion to develop areas called ohana zones and other places with villages of tiny homes, also known as kauhale, and other shelter to address chronic homelessness.

Rent support

SB 898, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Temporarily expands the state rent supplement program to qualified people who are age 62 or older and are homeless or at imminent risk of becoming homeless until June 30, 2026.

Homeless exports

HB 1366, HD 1, SD 2, CD 2

Establishes a three-year pilot program funded with $100,000 to help homeless people from other states return to family and relatives in their home state.

Teacher housing

SB 941, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $170 million for the School Facilities Authority to partner with public and private agencies to develop teacher and educator housing on or off public school campuses.

Leasehold condos

SB 865, SD 2, HD 1, CD 1

Appropriates $1.7 million for the Hawaii Community Development Authority to develop a program for producing low-cost leasehold condominiums for sale on state land with 99-year ground leases.

Erosion disclosure

HB 1091, HD 2, SD 2, CD 1

Requires disclosure of all existing permitted and unpermitted erosion control structures to the buyer of residential real estate adjacent to the shoreline.

FAILED

Kakaako rezoning

SB 736, SD 1

Permits the Hawaii Community Development Authority to allow residential development on nine parcels owned by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in Kakaako. Raises the building height and density limits on the parcels.

Rental mediation

HB 1439, HD 2, SD 2 / SB 1439

Requires landlords to participate in mediation before filing an action for summary possession. Funds an emergency rent relief program.

Teacher housing

HB 497, HD 1

Requires Department of Education to conduct a feasibility study for the development of teacher and workforce housing at Queen Lili‘uokalani Elementary School.

SB 1596, SD 1, HD 1 / HB 1256, HD1

Establishes and appropriates money for on-campus housing available to employees at Lahainaluna and ­Kulanihakoi High schools on Maui.

Workforce housing

HB 814, HD 1

Requires counties to adopt ordinances by July 1, 2024, to allow religious institutions, educational institutions and medical institutions to build housing units on land that the institutions own for purchase in fee simple or use by the institutions, their employees or their contractors, regardless of current zoning restrictions. Requires institutions to own housing units for 30 years before offering the units for sale.