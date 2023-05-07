comscore Hawaii doctors to get more from Medicaid | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii doctors to get more from Medicaid

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

In Hawaii, Medicaid reimburses providers at just 62% of the Medicare rates for most services, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, while private insurance pays significantly more than Medicare. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii credit unions offering scholarships
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023

Scroll Up