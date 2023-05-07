Kalani teacher Michael Ida relishes ‘joyful profession’
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:31 p.m.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER
Students Jin Niiyama, 17, left, Alvin Ta, 18, and Daniel Fang, 17, solve an equation with their teacher Michael Ida.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER
Michael Ida, who was born blind as a result of rubella congenital syndrome, underwent multiple surgeries that partially restored his vision. Ida was named 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER
Kalani High School students Sota Kawaguchi, 18, left, Taiki Kobayashi, 18, and Taiga Sakai, 17, solve equations with the encouragement of AP calculus teacher Michael Ida.
