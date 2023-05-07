comscore Kalani teacher Michael Ida relishes ‘joyful profession’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kalani teacher Michael Ida relishes ‘joyful profession’

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER Students Jin Niiyama, 17, left, Alvin Ta, 18, and Daniel Fang, 17, solve an equation with their teacher Michael Ida.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Students Jin Niiyama, 17, left, Alvin Ta, 18, and Daniel Fang, 17, solve an equation with their teacher Michael Ida.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER Michael Ida, who was born blind as a result of rubella congenital syndrome, underwent multiple surgeries that partially restored his vision. Ida was named 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Michael Ida, who was born blind as a result of rubella congenital syndrome, underwent multiple surgeries that partially restored his vision. Ida was named 2023 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER Kalani High School students Sota Kawaguchi, 18, left, Taiki Kobayashi, 18, and Taiga Sakai, 17, solve equations with the encouragement of AP calculus teacher Michael Ida.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Kalani High School students Sota Kawaguchi, 18, left, Taiki Kobayashi, 18, and Taiga Sakai, 17, solve equations with the encouragement of AP calculus teacher Michael Ida.

Michael Ida, 53, who teaches math and computer science at Kalani High School, said his disability actually has helped him find compassion for, and connection with, students who struggle for any reason. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii credit unions offering scholarships
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023

Scroll Up