comscore Veterans of Foreign Wars pay tribute to Hawaiian Civil War veteran | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Veterans of Foreign Wars pay tribute to Hawaiian Civil War veteran

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lynn Mariano of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8616 blew a conch shell Saturday to start its Day of Service at the O‘ahu Cemetery and Crematory in honor of Pvt. J.R. Kealoha, the only known American Civil War veteran with a registered burial site in Hawaii.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM John Maher, left, of VFW Post 8616 Waikiki, and Ron Schaedel, Hawaii VFW state senior vice commander, saluted after laying a maile lei on Pvt. J.R. Kealoha’s grave.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A lei was placed on Pvt. J.R. Kealoha’s grave.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars spent Saturday morning at the grave of Pvt. J.R. Kealoha, a veteran of the American Civil War buried at O‘ahu Cemetery and Crematory in Nuuanu. Read more

