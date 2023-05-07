Punahou sweeps state tennis team titles
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:26 p.m.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Payton Jim On repeated as boys singles champion on Saturday and can go for three in a row next year.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s Elise Wong repeated girls singles champion on Saturday and can go for three in a row next year.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Mililani’s Jazlyn Miyamura and Arissa Dang lived up to their top seed in girls doubles.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Tsubasa Okada and Tanner Ige of Punahou defended their boys doubles title.
