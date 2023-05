Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UC Irvine supplied the right ingredients — timely hitting, befuddling pitching — in concocting a 6-0 baseball victory over Hawaii at Anteater Ballpark.

A Saturday matinee crowd of 927 saw Caden Kendle and Thomas McCaffrey belt two-run homers and three pitchers combine on a four-hitter as the Anteaters won for the seventh time in the past eight games.

It was the first time the Rainbow Warriors were blanked this season and third time in Rich Hill’s two seasons as UH head coach. The ’Bows fell to 22-17 overall and 11-9 in the Big West. The Anteaters are 29-14 and 11-9.

“The team that deserved to win the game won the game,” Hill said, “by a large margin.”

Hill tried to boost the bottom of the order, with the No. 8 batter Tobey Jackson getting his first Big West start, and ninth hitter Matthew Miura starting in left field.

“If you look at the last 10 games, they’ve been scuffling a bit,” Hill said of the eighth and ninth spots. “I wanted to get more on-base-percentage type of guys in there so (leadoff hitter) Dallas (Duarte) would be hitting with somebody on base.”

Jackson and Miura were a combined 0-for-4 with a walk on Saturday.

But the entire UH lineup struggled against Michael Stanford, Tanner Brooks and then Jacob King. None of the ’Bows’ four hits was for extra bases. UH placed its only runner in scoring position when Jared Quandt raced to third on Jacob Igawa’s two-out single in the fourth inning. But Stanford struck out Stone Miyao to end the inning.

“I thought their guy Stanford really pitched well,” Hill said. “He pitched with a lot of emotion. He was determined, focused, and just kept us off balance. He had three pitches for strikes. And they played really good defense.”

Stanford, a right-hander, is a fifth-year senior who became a weekend starter because of Danny Suarez’s injury and Nick Pinto’s inconsistency. Stanford did not allow a hit in the first three innings. From two outs in the fourth through the seventh, Stanford retired 10 in a row. He departed after the seventh because his pitch odometer reached 105.

Brooks and King each pitched an inning of relief.

Kendle’s fifth home run of the season — a two-run blast in the first inning — staked the Anteaters to a 2-0 lead.

The Anteaters added a run on Luke Spillane’s sacrifice fly in the second inning, and another in the third on Anthony Martinez’s double.

McCaffrey smacked a two-run homer in the fifth to complete the scoring.

“They barreled up balls all day,” Hill said. “We just have to flush this.”

Dalton Renne, the third UH pitcher, threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit. “It was great to see that out of Dalton,” Hill said. “He hasn’t had an outing like that this year. That gives us a little more depth moving forward.”

The ’Bows also were able to save Harrison Bodendorf, Alex Giroux, Connor Harrison and Tyler Dyball to pitch in today’s final game of a series tied at a victory apiece. Hill indicated Bodendorf, who threw 50 pitches in three innings of scoreless relief on Friday, will start today.

“He’ll go as long as he can,” Hill said. “Once he gets a little tired, we’ll make a change.”

Giroux pitched an inning on Friday. Harrison and Dyball have not pitched in a week.