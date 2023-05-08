Letter: Funds for agency aiding visitors, trails upkeep

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We do not need to spend more money to lure visitors; everybody wants to come here. Read more

Instead, let’s direct whatever we can to the kind people at the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii who comfort many, plus whatever it takes to make our hiking trails safe rather than death-defying.

Penelope Cardoza

Kahala

