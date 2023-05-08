Letter: Having more guns all around us is not safer
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
More guns being toted around won’t make communities safer, says one reader (letter at left). Here in March, firearms were displayed for purchase at the “Great Guns” show at Blaisdell Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree