Letter: Having more guns all around us is not safer

  More guns being toted around won't make communities safer, says one reader (letter at left). Here in March, firearms were displayed for purchase at the "Great Guns" show at Blaisdell Center.

With our nation in the grip of gun violence, perhaps it’s time to remind our loyal gun-toting members of the National Rifle Association — and their political supporters in both parties — that being armed to the teeth and walking around like destitute cowboys does not make the environment safer for anyone. Read more

