Letter: To eliminate national debt, must cut spending

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As we let the national debt rise, we are killing ourselves. The rise permits more spending by Congress, but worse also, increased inflation costs for living (food, clothes, housing expenses of utilities, real estate and rent). What to do? Read more

