Assaulting referees could become a felony

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Out-of-control sports fans who attack island referees, umpires and other athletic officials would be guilty of second-degree felony assault under a bill that the Legislature sent to Gov. Josh Green. Read more

