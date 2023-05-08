Grant to foster traditional watershed management
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / JULY 31
Malama Maunalua engaged the public to help with coral restoration project research and hands-on activities in July.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree