Hawaii island hospitals awarded nearly $70M
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
COURTESY KONA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Kona Community Hospital, built in 1974, has been appropriated $18.5 million to make critical infrastructure repairs and to expand its pharmacy to continue serving cancer patients.
