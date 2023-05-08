comscore Hawaii island hospitals awarded nearly $70M | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii island hospitals awarded nearly $70M

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • COURTESY KONA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL Kona Community Hospital, built in 1974, has been appropriated $18.5 million to make critical infrastructure repairs and to expand its pharmacy to continue serving cancer patients.

    Kona Community Hospital, built in 1974, has been appropriated $18.5 million to make critical infrastructure repairs and to expand its pharmacy to continue serving cancer patients.

Hawaii island hospitals are expected to receive a much-needed boost in state funding to address growing health care needs. Read more

