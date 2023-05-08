comscore Hawaii’s cruise ship tourism picks up steam | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s cruise ship tourism picks up steam

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, passengers aboard the ship were seen on the vessel while docked Saturday inside Honolulu Harbor.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, the NCL’s Pride of America departed Honolulu Harbor at dusk Saturday.

  • CHRISTIE WILSON / CWILSON@STARADVERTISER.COM Soon after the Pride of America cruise ship pulled into the Maui port Sunday morning, Bradley and Christina Cooper of Denver were frolicking on the beach at Kahului Harbor with their four children, from left, Shelby, Gemma, Bentley and Ethan.

The winds are shifting for Hawaii’s cruise ship trade as bookings catch up with pent-up demand for travel after the state went almost two years without a single sailing. Read more

