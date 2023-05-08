comscore Honolulu reduces workforce vacancies, but slightly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu reduces workforce vacancies, but slightly

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:33 p.m.

To drive down the more than 3,000 vacancies plaguing the ranks of the city’s workforce, Mayor Rick Blangiardi in 2022 sought to quash the six-month wait it took to fill an average City and County of Honolulu employee position. Read more

