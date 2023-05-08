comscore Warriors’ outgoing stars embraced Hawaii and continued a culture of winning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warriors’ outgoing stars embraced Hawaii and continued a culture of winning

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kana‘i Akana, from left, Chaz Galloway, Guilherme Voss, Spyros Chakas, Filip Humler, Dimitrios Mouchlias and Alaka‘i Todd returned to Hawaii on Sunday following their run in the NCAA Tournament in Fairfax, Va.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Jakob Thelle, left, and Keoni Thiim walked to baggage claim.

  • JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas, from left, libero Brett Sheward, setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Guilherme Voss, outside hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias and outside hitter Chaz Galloway reacted to Thelle’s point against UCLA Saturday in Fairfax, Va.

Before joining the throng of Hawaii fans in EagleBank Arena, former Rainbow Warrior volleyball standout Costas Theocharidis spoke of “passing the torch” from one era to those that follow. Read more

