Warriors’ outgoing stars embraced Hawaii and continued a culture of winning
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:26 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kana‘i Akana, from left, Chaz Galloway, Guilherme Voss, Spyros Chakas, Filip Humler, Dimitrios Mouchlias and Alaka‘i Todd returned to Hawaii on Sunday following their run in the NCAA Tournament in Fairfax, Va.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Jakob Thelle, left, and Keoni Thiim walked to baggage claim.
JULIA NIKHINSON / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii outside hitter Spyros Chakas, from left, libero Brett Sheward, setter Jakob Thelle, middle blocker Guilherme Voss, outside hitter Dimitrios Mouchlias and outside hitter Chaz Galloway reacted to Thelle’s point against UCLA Saturday in Fairfax, Va.