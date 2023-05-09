Letter: Bad of legislators to kill good-government bills

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It appears the Star-Advertiser “buried the lede” on the May 4 front-page story with its ambiguous, milquetoast headline, “Lawmakers wrap up event-filled session today.”

After a mundane discussion of the 32nd Legislature’s support for several of Gov. Josh Green’s initiatives after denying three of his Cabinet appointments, we finally get to see the provocative quote from Neal Milner that the Legislature “folded” and failed to address the “most significant kind of corruption … where people have access and influence,” by killing bills meant to impose term limits, prevent nepotism and remove private money from campaigns.

Have they learned nothing from their colleagues’ recent history? Apparently not.

Why are people cynical about politicians? Because they act as if they do not need to earn the trust of the people they purport to serve.

All legislators who did not support these bills should be viewed with skepticism about where their loyalties lie — with their constituents or their donors? For shame.

John Kale Cheever

Kalani Iki

