Letter: Council's pay raise issue aptly called 'obscene' | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Council’s pay raise issue aptly called ‘obscene’

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Enough cannot be said about the city leadership’s and City Council’s self-administered pay raises, except to quote kamaaina and surfing great Fred Hemmings: “obscene” and “obscenity.” Read more

Letter: Food trucks at Mokulele area would be win-win

