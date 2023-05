Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green has named former lawmaker James Tokioka to head the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, six weeks after the Senate rejected initial nominee Chris Sada- yasu. Read more

Gov. Josh Green has named former lawmaker James Tokioka to head the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, six weeks after the Senate rejected initial nominee Chris Sadayasu. Tokioka already held an administration post as deputy director at the Department of Transportation Airports Division.

Tokioka likely will tap his years of working in the hotel industry to make a good showing in the DBEDT job over the next year. He’ll need to get confirmed by the Senate next session, so perhaps his years in the state House will help with that, too.