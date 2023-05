Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Wennifer Lin contributes this vibrant salad recipe, which was made by her friend, Lisa Golin, for a vegan potluck at Tzu Chi Hawaii. It proved a popular dish with the group, with its bright mix of purple and green tones, and the crunch of pistachios.

“This is an ideal dish to bring to potlucks and parties because it holds up well and tastes even better with time,” Lin says. “No need to worry about it getting soggy or losing its vibrant color.”

She suggests tossing the salad every now and then to redistribute the dressing, as the juices otherwise will settle on the bottom.

Golin suggests adding the nuts just before serving, so carry them separately to your gathering.

Purple Cabbage and Pistachio Coleslaw

Ingredients:

• 1 medium head purple cabbage, chopped

• 3 bunches green onions, finely sliced

• 2 cups unsalted pistachios (roasted or raw, see note)

Dressing ingredients:

• 1 cup lemon or lime juice

• 1/2 cup pure maple syrup

• 1/2 cup avocado oil

• 2 tablespoons sea salt (or any natural, quality salt)

• 1 tablespoon ground pepper

Directions:

Combine dressing ingredients and whisk until well-combined.

Combine cabbage and green onions in serving bowl, then top with dressing and toss until salad is well-coated. Top with pistachios just before serving; toss again.

Serves 12.

Note:

If using salted pistachios, reduce the salt in the dressing to 1 1/2 tablespoons.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 280 calories, 19 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 950 mg sodium, 25 g carbohydrate, 6 g fiber, 15 g sugar, 5 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.