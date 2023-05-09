Maui must-haves

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

During a recent weekend trip to Maui, I got to enjoy a variety of delicious eats. Here are some highlights:

Ko Restaurant

Ko translates to “sugarcane” in Hawaiian, and this restaurant is inspired by the melting pot of flavors during the sugarcane plantation era. Enjoy Hawaiian-style cuisine that highlights the island’s fresh meat, produce and seafood.

Signature dishes include ahi on the rock (market price), lavender honey crispy shrimp ($29), Kona kanpachi crudo ($33), seafood laulau ($55) and Korean braised short ribs ($55). End with housemade banana bread ($16) for dessert.

Ko Restaurant

Fairmont Kea Lani

4100 Wailea Alanui Drive, Kihei

808-875-2210

korestaurant.com

Instagram: ko_restaurant

Kapa Bar & Grill

This open-air restaurant at Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui recently welcomed new executive chef Amanda Lindquist and launched new lunch and dinner menus. The new menus highlight local fresh seafood and produce in dishes like Hawaiian ceviche ($22), daily fresh catch ($27), and Kula root vegetables and citrus salad ($23).

Other popular choices include crispy Korean fried chicken sandwich ($25), seared ahi sandwich ($32) and coconut shrimp ($24).

Kapa Bar & Grill

Wailea Beach Resort – Marriott, Maui

3700 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea

808-879-1922

Duckine

This Asian fusion restaurant offers family style dishes and, of course, duck is featured in many of them.

Signature dishes include fried chicken wings and skins ($18), crispy duck leg ($18) and wagyu loco moco ($19). The Lil Bao Wows ($12-$19) — three pieces of bao served with shrimp chips — are a customer favorite. Choose from fillings like wagyu burger, puffed shrimp and pressed duck. Don’t miss craft cocktails with cheeky names like U-Bebe ($15) — ube, banana, lime, Kula coconut and fresh pineapple — and What the Duck? ($17). The latter consists of Toki whisky, duck fat, umami tincture,Averna, plum bitters and star anise.

Kamaaina can enjoy 20% off when showing state ID.

Duckine

1312 Front St., Lahaina

808-451-2778

duckine.com

Instagram: @duckine

Momona Bakery and Coffee Shop

This quaint bakery and coffee shop recently opened in Kahului.

It features a variety of house-made pastries like stuffed croissants, cinnamon rolls, banana loaves, sticky buns and more.

The business specializes in medialuna, or theArgentinian version of a croissant; you can get it with various fillings.

Other customer favorites include almond and Nutella croissants (both $5.50).

Craving a savory breakfast? Choose from dishes like smoked salmon ($16.50), avocado ($12.75) or beet hummus ($13.75) toasts.

Momona Bakery And Coffee Shop

7 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Kahului

Instagram: @momonabakery