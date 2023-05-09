comscore Maui must-haves | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui must-haves

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 9:17 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Nutella croissants ($5.50) are one of the most popular choices.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Oishi sushi ($33)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Hawaiian ceviche ($22) with kula tomato, maui onions, green papaya, lime, cilantro, hawaiian chili and avocado

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Assorted lil bao wows ($12-$19) with different fillings like wagyu burger, puffed shrimp and pressed duck

During a recent weekend trip to Maui, I got to enjoy a variety of delicious eats. Here are some highlights: Read more

