Treats for teachers

Jamba Hawaii has a special promotion in honor of Teachers Appreciation Week (May 8-12), during which teachers, professors and school faculty will be offered a free pretzel or waffle with the purchase of any medium or large drink.

“We want to take this opportunity to celebrate and recognize the teachers on the island,” states Frank Nagamine, director of operations. “We know that teaching can be challenging and stressful, and we hope that the free pretzel or waffle will add a little joy to your day. Mahalo to all of our educators for all that they do!”

Participating Jamba Hawaii locations will have this offer through Friday, May 12. A teacher/faculty ID or paystub is required.

To find a Jamba Hawaii location near you, visit jambahawaii.com.

Darling Desserts

Be sure to make this Mother’s Day a sweet one with one of Kulu Kulu’s special treats. Located at Royal Hawaiian Center, the Japanese-style cake shop has whipped up two desserts perfect for the occasion — its Mother’s Day strawberry shortcake (6 inch is $39.50, 7 inch is $49.50 and 8 inch is $59.50) and Mother’s Day charlotte cake (5 inch for $28.50). Mother’s Day specials will be available for pickup May 12-14 and pre-orders are recommended.

Meanwhile, other desserts that’ll be available in store throughout the month of May include Kulu Kulu’s double strawberry ($6.25), matcha strawberry mont blanc ($6.50) and strawberry charlotte cake ($6.50).

Visit kulukulucake.com.

‘Mom’-mazing treats

‘Dough-not’ miss this special offer to celebrate Mom. Head over to Holey Grail Donuts and pick up its Mother’s Day Tasting Box, available May 11-17.

It comprises four doughnuts for a discounted price of $12 (individual doughnuts are priced at $4). Queen’s Bath features fresh squeezed blood orange and cardamom; Chocolate Crunch boasts single origin Lydgate Farms chocolate, cacao nibs and sea salt; Saffron Snickerdoodle composes saffron and cinnamon vanilla sugar; and lastly, the Miso Honey is a miso honey glazed doughnut topped with black lava sea salt.

Holey Grail Donuts has two locations on Oahu — one at Ward Centre and another in Waikiki — along with its original location in Hanalei. For more information, visit holeygraildonuts.com.

Cultural collaboration

Nae Ogawa of natuRe waikiki is participating in San Francisco restaurant Nisei’s “Third Culture: A Collaboration Series” with chef and owner David Yoshimura on June 24-25. The series unites talented Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) chefs from different cultural backgrounds to share how their heritage and cultural identities impact their cooking styles and techniques.

Ogawa previously worked at renowned Michelin-starred restaurants, including NARISAWA in Tokyo, Bouley in New York and La Bourse et La Vie in Paris. She launched natuRe Waikiki — an upscale restaurant that specializes in sustainable island French cuisine — in 2021.

Visit naturewaikiki.com and restaurantnisei.com.