comscore Cyanotech gets delisting notice from Nasdaq | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Cyanotech gets delisting notice from Nasdaq

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Cyanotech Corp., a Kona-based producer of health dietary supplements from microalgae, disclosed Monday that it received a a delisting notice May 2 from Nasdaq notifying the company that for the previous 30 consecutive business days its stock price had closed below the minimum $1-per-share requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq. Read more

