Imua One’s design connects Hawaiian culture, Southwest values

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • COURTESY SOUTHWEST AIRLINES The Imua One at Lihue Airport and Kurt Osaki of Osaki Creative Group, one of the designers behind the aircraft’s Hawaiian-themed livery.

Throughout the 17-day painting process of Southwest Airlines’ new Imua One aircraft, Kurt Osaki said he would go to the hangar at the end of each workday to thank the painting crew. Read more

