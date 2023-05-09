Kokua Line: Can red-light cams cite speeding and other violations?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Regarding the red-light cameras that are up and running now, can we use them to catch speeders, cars without license plates and cars without valid registration or safety check stickers? There are so many violations going unchecked.

Answer: No, not now, because the state Department of Transportation lacks legislative authority to use traffic cameras to enforce violations other than red-light running. The two-year pilot project enforces straight-through violations of red lights at 10 urban Honolulu intersections that have the cameras; tickets are mailed to owners of vehicles photographed running red lights. Signs alert drivers to the cameras’ presence.

The DOT does want to expand use of the technology, and backed a bill that would have allowed cameras to catch speeders. The measure, SB 852 (808ne.ws/SB852), died early this legislative session.

“This year, we supported a bill to allow for photo enforcement of speed and we will continue to support the bill next session. If it passes, the cameras installed for red-light enforcement can be used for speed, and other infractions that impact highway safety,” DOT Director Ed Sniffen said Monday in an email.

Although the current cameras cannot be used to issue citations beyond red-light running, they are collecting speed data as part of the red-light safety system, and “the information can be provided to HPD to assist in resourcing,” Sniffen said.

Moreover, “the public should understand that even though red-light safety cams will not be enforcing other issues, drivers can still be cited for speeding, running red lights on turning movements, blocking an intersection, disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, DWI, etc., by police officers who observe the action,” he said.

Q: I have received tickets on the mainland for using the legal right-hand turn at a red light that had automated ticketing for red-light violations. Is this the case now in Hono­lulu? Imagine being at one of our busy intersections and not turning right on the red light when it is clear. The non-aloha honking will be a cacophony.

A: No, although this seems to be a persistent misconception. As Sniffen explained, only straight-through violations are being ticketed via the red-light cameras.

Unless a sign at the intersection prohibits it, a right turn on a red light is legal in Hawaii, after a full stop; the vehicle must yield to pedestrians and to vehicular traffic that has the green light. This is covered in Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 291C-3(B). Other states have similar laws; perhaps you were cited by a camera system elsewhere for failing to stop before turning.

Rolling right is a common infraction in Honolulu, too, far more common than going straight through a red light, according to baseline studies conducted ahead of Honolulu’s traffic-cam pilot project. Data analysis of those traffic studies “primarily focused on straight-through movement violations only, as these are what constitutes a (red-light running) violation in this pilot project. However, straight-through RLR violations reflected only 14% of the total approach violations,” the baseline report said. Vehicles turning right accounted for 70%, it said.

Find a link to the baseline report at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/red-light-safety-program, where you can also see the list of Honolulu intersections that have the cameras and a running tally of tickets issued. About 2,658 tickets had been mailed to vehicle owners through May 1.

