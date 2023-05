Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Facilities Group Hawaii (TFG Hawaii), a provider of commercial cleaning and building maintenance services in Hawaii, has promoted John Doronio to vice president, people and strategy. Doronio served as director of human resources since 2020, previously under Kleenco Group, which merged in 2022 with Armstrong &Building Maintenance under TFG Hawaii. He has nearly 25 years of leadership experience, previously serving as human resources business partner for ProService Hawaii, the corporate recruiter for American Savings Bank, and as regional human resources manager at Expedia Group. He was also human resources director at Hoku Corp.

