Campbell keeps top spot in final state softball poll

Small ball, long ball, super pitching and defense, and a superpower known as clutch hitting.

The Campbell Sabers put it all together in 2023, winning their first state title since 2017. Sparked by ace pitcher Taryn Irimata, Campbell collected all eight first-place votes to close the year at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10.

The Sabers spent time at No. 2 to begin the season, sitting behind defending state champion Maryknoll, then Waianae. Campbell (24-1-3) emerged at No. 1 on March 20 and remained in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the season, eight weeks in all. That included a perfect 16-0 run through the regular season, playoffs and state tournament.

Irimata, a senior who signed with Nevada, was named Most Outstanding Player of the state tourney. Joining her on the all-tournament team were teammates Cairah Curran, Quinn Waiki, Teiah Keliiholokai and Kayla Whaley. Curran, a second baseman, belted the go-ahead home run in the seventh inning to lift Campbell over ILH champion Kamehameha, 4-3, in the title game.

Also named to the all-tourney team: Jerrell Ori Mailo (infield) and Jerzie Liana (utility) of Waianae; Daylee Mua Williams (IF), Nevaeh Telles (IF), Mariah Antoque (OF), Marley Espiau (OF) and Kiani Soller (pitcher) of Kamehameha; and catcher Mia Carbonell of ‘Iolani.

Shortstop Milan Ah Yat, who blasted the go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning of Pac-Five’s wild 12-11 title-game win over Waimea, was named Most Outstanding Player of the Division II state tournament.

The D-II all-tourney infield is comprised of Kaiya Tom (Pac-Five), Ryleah Torres (Waimea), Jenna Ku (Nanakuli), Kahiwaleinaniokealoha Ili (Kamehameha-Hawaii) and Sianni Sakai (Waimea). The all-tourney outfield: Leici-Mae Camara (Waimea), Mana Siu (Pac-Five) and Daniellea Samson-Wright (Nanakuli).

Pitcher Elyse Yoshioka (Pac-Five) was named to the squad, as well as catcher Kayla Prigge (Waimea) and Chloe Horikawa of Pac-Five (utility).

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Campbell (8) (24-1-3, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 80 1

> def. Kapolei 4-3, Wednesday

> def. No. 4 ‘Iolani 3-2 (8 inn), Thursday

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha 4-3, Friday

3. Kamehameha (21-6-2, 8-4 ILH reg. season) 72 3

> def. No. 5 Mililani 11-4, Wednesday

> def. No. 2 Waianae 10-4, Thursday

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 4-3, Friday

3. ‘Iolani (21-7-1, 10-2 ILH reg. season) 63 4

> def. Kaiser 14-3, Tuesday

> def. Waiakea 16-3, Wednesday

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 3-2 (8 inn), Thursday

> def. No. 3 Waianae 6-3, Friday

4. Waianae (16-5-1, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 57 2

> def. Leilehua 3-0, Tuesday

> def. No. 7 Baldwin 1`5-2 (5 inn), Wednesday

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha 10-4, Thursday

> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 6-3, Friday

5. (tie) Baldwin (15-4-1, 11-1 MIL reg. season) 38 7

> lost to No. 2 Waianae 15-2 (5 inn), Wednesday

> tied No. 5 Mililani 7-7, Thursday

> def. No. 10 Kapolei 7-3, Friday

5. (tie/) Mililani (21-7-2, 5-5 OIA reg. season) 38 5

> def. Hilo 11-1 (5 inn), Tuesday

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha 11-4, Wednesday

> tied No. 7 Baldwin 7-7, Thursday

7. Maryknoll (13-10, 6-6 ILH reg. season) 31 6

8. Kapolei (11-13, 3-7 OIA reg. season) 24 10

> def. Maui 15-7, Tuesday

> lost to No. 1 Campbell 4-3, Wednesday

> def. Waiakea 12-0, Thursday

> lost to No. 7 Baldwin 7-3, Friday

9. Punahou (14-14, 6-6 ILH reg. season) 16 9

10. Kaiser (20-10-2, 11-1 OIA reg. season) 10 8

> lost to No. 4 ‘Iolani 14-3, Tuesday

> def. Maui 13-10, Wednesday

> lost to Leilehua 7-2, Friday