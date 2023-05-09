Kaiser among winners on opening day of state water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kimie Ginoza scored a game-high eight goals and Kaiser opened the HHSAA Girls Water Polo State Championships on Monday with a 15-5 win over Waiakea in the first of two games played at Punahou. Read more

Kimie Ginoza scored a game-high eight goals and Kaiser opened the HHSAA Girls Water Polo State Championships on Monday with a 15-5 win over Waiakea in the first of two games played at Punahou.

Jaime Farah scored three times and Emi Crash added two goals for Kaiser, which is looking to advance to the semifinals for a third consecutive state tournament.

The Cougars will play MIL champion Baldwin in the first of four quarterfinal games on Thursday at Kamehameha.

Ashley Bethke and Larissa Goloveyko also found the back of the net for Kaiser.

La’akea Grace Nakoa-Oness and Kaopualani Puniwai-Ganoot scored two goals apiece to lead the Warriors.

Mililani 14, Lahainaluna 9

Leila Maynard scored a game-high eight goals and Hailee Reason and Kiley Kawai added two goals apiece to lead the visiting Trojans to a win over the Lunas.

Zhi Clark scored all four off her goals in the first half for Lahainaluna, which led 6-5 at halftime. The Lunas couldn’t keep up with Maynard, who scored three of her goals in the third period to help Mililani outscore Lahainaluna 9-3 in the second half.

Tara Zamani scored all three second-half goals for the Lunas and Maurli Niles-Contero netted the other two for the Lunas.

Keilani Tanigawa and Sydney Yamamoto rounded out the scoring for the Trojans, who will play OIA champion Kahuku in Thursday’s third quarterfinal at 6 p.m.

Hawaii Prep 10, Roosevelt 4

Ali Wawner scored four goals and Maile Imonen added three to lead Ka Makani over the Rough Riders.

Lia Craven added two goals and Ione Chicoine scored the other for HPA, which beat Roosevelt in the tournament for the second straight year.

Hawaii Prep will play top seed and host Kamehameha in the final quarterfinal on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Faith Keola, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Kimberly Cassens and Jaeci Oba scored for the Rough Riders.

Punahou 15, Kapolei 2

Skylar Azama, Holly Chong-Gangl, Synnove Robinson and Reese Stallsmith all scored two goals as the Buffanblu shared the wealth in a win over the Hurricanes.

Eleven Buffanblu found the back of the net as Punahou advanced to play No. 3 seed Kamehameha-Hawaii in the second quarterfinal on Thursday at Kamehameha at 4:45 p.m.