Kaiser among winners on opening day of state water polo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kaiser among winners on opening day of state water polo

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Kimie Ginoza scored a game-high eight goals and Kaiser opened the HHSAA Girls Water Polo State Championships on Monday with a 15-5 win over Waiakea in the first of two games played at Punahou. Read more

Warriors’ outgoing stars embraced Hawaii and continued a culture of winning
Television and radio – May 9, 2023

