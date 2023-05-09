Kamehameha ends baseball season at No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

All the preparation in the world might not account for an unknown quantity: clutch performance. Read more

All the preparation in the world might not account for an unknown quantity: clutch performance.

Kamehameha came through with the biggest hit of the season, a triple by Jace Souza that delivered the winning run in a 5-4 thriller over Baldwin for the state championship. The Warriors (21-7-1) collected all 11 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to finish a remarkable season at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10.

The Warriors occupied the No. 1 spot for the first two weeks of the season. Saint Louis replaced Kamehameha for two weeks, and ‘Iolani held No. 1 for one week before Kamehameha regained the top spot.

Maui spent a moment at No. 1 (April 10) before the Warriors replaced the Sabers a week later. Baldwin, which was 1-6-1 in preseason, caught fire and seized the No. 1 position on Apr. 24. Kamehameha resumed the top ranking for a fourth and final time on May 1, a day before the state tournament.

Souza was named the Most Outstanding Player of the state tourney. Joining him on the all-tourney squad were teammates Aukai Kea (catcher), Elijah Ickes (infield), Jayden Montero (IF), Ayden Lobetos (outfield) and Alaka‘i Kiakona (pitcher).

Also named to the team: Kuhio Aloy (IF), Bryson Nakamoto (IF) and Christian Dominno (OF) of Baldwin; Kai Hirayama (OF) of Mililani; Hunter Lindsey (P) of Campbell; and Koen Barton (utility) of Leilehua.

Jamieson Pabalan of Division II state champion Damien was named MOP of that bracket. Teammates Aaron Rapoza (utility), Francis O’Connor (OF), Dyson Yasuda (IF) and Chayden Yoshida (IF) joined Pabalan on the all-tourney selections. Kadence Barcenilla (IF) and Kamden Takanobu (catcher) of Waipahu; Joshua Rego (IF), Austin Renaud (OF), Radon Sabastian (OF) and Kapono Sullivan (P) of Kauai; and Chasetin Rice (P) of Waianae were also named to the team.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

May 8, 2023

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (11) (21-7-1, 10-4 ILH reg. season) 110 1

> def. No. 7 KS-Maui 4-1, Wednesday

> def. No. 8 Campbell 4-0, Thursday

> def. No. 2 Baldwin 5-4, Friday

2. Baldwin (15-9, 10-2 MIL reg. season) 97 2

> def. Leilehua 8-2, Wednesday

> def. Mililani 2-1, Thursday

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 5-4, Friday

3. Mililani (16-12, 7-5 OIA reg. season) 71 NR

> def. No. 3 Saint Louis 2-1, Tuesday

> def. No. 4 Waiakea 2-1, Wednesday

> lost to No. 2 Baldwin 2-1, Thursday

> def. No. 8 Campbell 12-4, Friday

4. Saint Louis (18-8-1, 9-4-1 ILH reg. season) 66 3

> lost to Mililani 2-1, Tuesday

> def. No. 6 ‘Iolani 6-5, Thursday

> def. Moanalua 8-4, Friday

5. Waiakea (17-5, 10-2 BIIF reg. season) 56 4

> lost to Mililani 2-1, Wednesday

> def. Leilehua 4-2, Thursday

> def. Hilo 15-10, Friday

6. Campbell (17-8, 10-2 OIA reg. season) 53 8

> def. No. 5 Hilo 2-1, Wednesday

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 4-0, Thursday

> lost to Mililani 12-4, Friday

7. ‘Iolani (20-11-1, 8-5-1 ILH reg. season) 41 6

> lost to Leilehua 2-0, Tuesday

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis 6-5, Thursday

8. Hilo (16-4, 11-0 BIIF reg. season) 36 5

> def. Moanalua 4-3 (8 inn), Tuesday

> lost to No. 8 Campbell 2-1, Wednesday

> def. KS-Maui 12-2 (5 inn), Thursday

> lost to No. 4 Waiakea 15-10, Friday

9. KS-Maui (12-9, 7-5 MIL reg. season) 27 7

> def. Kailua 2-0, Tuesday

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha 4-1, Wednesday

> lost to No. 5 Hilo 12-2 (5 inn), Thursday

10. Leilehua (11-8, 7-5 OIA reg. season) 21 NR

> def. No. 6 ‘Iolani 2-0, Tuesday

> lost to No. 2 Baldwin 8-2, Wednesday

> lost to No. 4 Waiakea 4-2, Thursday

No longer in Top 10: Maui (No. 9-tie), Mid-Pacific (No. 9-tie),