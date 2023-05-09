Scoreboard – May 9, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

GOLF

David S. Ishii Girls Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

David S. Ishii Girls Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course.

Volleyball

College meN

Final NVA/AVCA Men’s National

Collegiate Coaches Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. UCLA (22) 330 31-2 2

2. Hawaii 308 29-3 1

3. Penn State 285 27-4 3

4. Long Beach State 261 21-5 4

5. UC Irvine 229 18-11 5

6 Grand Canyon 224 22-8 6

7. Ohio State 182 23-10 9

8. BYU 168 19-7 7

9. Stanford 156 15-13 8

10. Pepperdine 132 16-14 10

11. Ball State 114 20-9 11

12. Southern California 64 10-16 12

13. Loyola-Chicago 59 21-7 13

14. Princeton 46 14-12 14

15. King University 25 16-16 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Charleston 17; Lewis 9; Lincoln Memorial 9; UC Santa Barbara 7; Long Island 3; CSUN 2

Dropped Out: Charleston (15)

NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday

First Round

Hilo def. Kaiser 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17

Punahou def. Leilehua 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Roosevelt def. Lahainaluna 22-25, 25-12,

25-17, 25-21

Mililani def. Kahuku 25-18, 25-16, 25-15

Water polo

HHSAA GIRLS WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday

First Round

At Kona Aquatics

Hawaii Prep 10, Roosevelt 4

Goal Scorers— Hawaii Prep: Ali Wawner 4, Maile Imonen 3, Lia Craven 2, Ione Chicoine. Roosevelt: Faith Keola, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Kimberly Cassens, Jaeci Oba.

At Punahou

Kaiser 15, Waiakea 5

Goal Scorers—Kaiser: Kimie Ginoza 8, Jaime Farah 3, Emi Crash 2, Ashley Bethke, Larissa Goloveyko. Waiakea: La’akea Grace Nakoa-Oness 2, Kaopualani Puniwai-Ganoot 2, Abigail Keith.

Punahou 15, Kapolei 2

Goal Scorers—Punahou: Skylar Azama 2, Holly Chong-Gangl 2, Synnove Robinson 2, Reese Stallsmith 2, Sophie Bender, Jayden Ching, Hudson Geier, Allison Kauahi, Hope McCarren, Sarah Nagel, Keilani Stewart. Kapolei: Kaya Gabriel-Medeiros, Kayla Nadig.

At Kihei Aquatics

Mililani 14, Lahainaluna 9

Goal Scorers—Mililani: Leila Maynard 8, Kiley kawai 2, Hailee Reason 2, Keilani Tanigawa, Sydney Yamamoto. Lahainaluna: Zhi Clark 4, Tara Zamani 3, Maurii Niles-Contero 2.