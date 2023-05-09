Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 9, 2023 Today Updated 9:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today GOLF David S. Ishii Girls Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. WEDNESDAY GOLF David S. Ishii Girls Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Wailua Golf Course. Volleyball College meN Final NVA/AVCA Men’s National Collegiate Coaches Poll Pts Rec PV 1. UCLA (22) 330 31-2 2 2. Hawaii 308 29-3 1 3. Penn State 285 27-4 3 4. Long Beach State 261 21-5 4 5. UC Irvine 229 18-11 5 6 Grand Canyon 224 22-8 6 7. Ohio State 182 23-10 9 8. BYU 168 19-7 7 9. Stanford 156 15-13 8 10. Pepperdine 132 16-14 10 11. Ball State 114 20-9 11 12. Southern California 64 10-16 12 13. Loyola-Chicago 59 21-7 13 14. Princeton 46 14-12 14 15. King University 25 16-16 NR Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Charleston 17; Lewis 9; Lincoln Memorial 9; UC Santa Barbara 7; Long Island 3; CSUN 2 Dropped Out: Charleston (15) NEW CITY NISSAN HHSAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS Monday First Round Hilo def. Kaiser 23-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 Punahou def. Leilehua 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 Roosevelt def. Lahainaluna 22-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 Mililani def. Kahuku 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 Water polo HHSAA GIRLS WATER POLO CHAMPIONSHIPS Monday First Round At Kona Aquatics Hawaii Prep 10, Roosevelt 4 Goal Scorers— Hawaii Prep: Ali Wawner 4, Maile Imonen 3, Lia Craven 2, Ione Chicoine. Roosevelt: Faith Keola, Jayzlyn Tomisa, Kimberly Cassens, Jaeci Oba. At Punahou Kaiser 15, Waiakea 5 Goal Scorers—Kaiser: Kimie Ginoza 8, Jaime Farah 3, Emi Crash 2, Ashley Bethke, Larissa Goloveyko. Waiakea: La’akea Grace Nakoa-Oness 2, Kaopualani Puniwai-Ganoot 2, Abigail Keith. Punahou 15, Kapolei 2 Goal Scorers—Punahou: Skylar Azama 2, Holly Chong-Gangl 2, Synnove Robinson 2, Reese Stallsmith 2, Sophie Bender, Jayden Ching, Hudson Geier, Allison Kauahi, Hope McCarren, Sarah Nagel, Keilani Stewart. Kapolei: Kaya Gabriel-Medeiros, Kayla Nadig. At Kihei Aquatics Mililani 14, Lahainaluna 9 Goal Scorers—Mililani: Leila Maynard 8, Kiley kawai 2, Hailee Reason 2, Keilani Tanigawa, Sydney Yamamoto. Lahainaluna: Zhi Clark 4, Tara Zamani 3, Maurii Niles-Contero 2. Previous Story Television and radio – May 9, 2023