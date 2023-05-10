Letter: Council, let conscience be your guide on raises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thank you to Council members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola for their opposition to the ridiculously outrageous 64% pay raise. We voters have a right to know where the other members stand. But all we have is silence from the other six members and a muddled response from Chairman Tommy Waters.

What happened to transparency? When all nine members were running for office, they expressed a desire to solve our pressing problems. They knew what the pay was. I am hoping that the new members, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Val Okimoto and Matt Weyer will not succumb to the opinions of other members who touted how they have to attend meetings and events outside of regular hours.

I am not opposed to a reasonable pay raise. If this salary increase is approved, than a precedent will be set for all government workers to demand the same.

Melissa Otaguro

McCully

