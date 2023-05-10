comscore Letter: Council, let conscience be your guide on raises | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Council, let conscience be your guide on raises

Thank you to Council members Augie Tulba and Andria Tupola for their opposition to the ridiculously outrageous 64% pay raise. We voters have a right to know where the other members stand. Read more

