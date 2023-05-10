comscore Letter: HMSA’s CEO shouldn’t lump Kaiser as for-profit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: HMSA’s CEO shouldn’t lump Kaiser as for-profit

With HMSA executive compensation packages recently under fire, I was disappointed to read CEO Mark Mugiishi’s response in Sunday’s newspaper, saying competitive executive compensation was necessary to compete with Hawaii’s “for profit” national companies — and then including “Kaiser” as an example of such (“HMSA employees say executive compensation came as a shock”). Read more

