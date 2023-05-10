Editorial | Letters Letter: HMSA’s CEO shouldn’t lump Kaiser as for-profit Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With HMSA executive compensation packages recently under fire, I was disappointed to read CEO Mark Mugiishi’s response in Sunday’s newspaper, saying competitive executive compensation was necessary to compete with Hawaii’s “for profit” national companies — and then including “Kaiser” as an example of such (“HMSA employees say executive compensation came as a shock”). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With HMSA executive compensation packages recently under fire, I was disappointed to read CEO Mark Mugiishi’s response in Sunday’s newspaper, saying competitive executive compensation was necessary to compete with Hawaii’s “for profit” national companies — and then including “Kaiser” as an example of such (“HMSA employees say executive compensation came as a shock”). Unlike HMSA, Kaiser Permanente is a true 501(c)(3) not-for-profit (NFP), both federally and in Hawaii, whereas it is my understanding that HMSA does not enjoy federal NFP status and operates more as a hybrid NFP. Kaiser’s executive salaries are public record, unlike HMSA’s. And yes, Kaiser’s top executives earn more than HMSA’s; however Kaiser has a national membership base of around 13 million members, compared with HMSA’s 700,000. I would have appreciated something a little more transparent from Mr. Mugiishi in response to the issues being brought up. Jeanne Martin Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Feral cats aplenty pose risk to endangered seals