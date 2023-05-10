Letter: HMSA’s CEO shouldn’t lump Kaiser as for-profit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With HMSA executive compensation packages recently under fire, I was disappointed to read CEO Mark Mugiishi’s response in Sunday’s newspaper, saying competitive executive compensation was necessary to compete with Hawaii’s “for profit” national companies — and then including “Kaiser” as an example of such (“HMSA employees say executive compensation came as a shock”).

Unlike HMSA, Kaiser Permanente is a true 501(c)(3) not-for-profit (NFP), both federally and in Hawaii, whereas it is my understanding that HMSA does not enjoy federal NFP status and operates more as a hybrid NFP. Kaiser’s executive salaries are public record, unlike HMSA’s. And yes, Kaiser’s top executives earn more than HMSA’s; however Kaiser has a national membership base of around 13 million members, compared with HMSA’s 700,000.

I would have appreciated something a little more transparent from Mr. Mugiishi in response to the issues being brought up.

Jeanne Martin

Ala Moana

