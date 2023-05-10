Letter: Rein in demand for guns before more get shot

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With the recent interpretation of the Second Amendment, guns will flow more freely than ever before in Hawaii. Read more

With the recent interpretation of the Second Amendment, guns will flow more freely than ever before in Hawaii.

How long before someone mistakenly drives into the wrong driveway and is shot while backing out?

Before someone is shot for going to the wrong car in a crowded parking lot?

Before a child is shot retrieving an errant ball from a neighbor’s yard?

Before someone goes to a shopping mall, grocery store, school or church and opens fire simply because they can?

Some people think that freer access to guns is the way to prevent these tragedies. How’s that worked so far?

We have armed ourselves to the teeth with killer weapons and we have more and more tragic shootings.

We need to rein in this horrific demand for guns.

We need to refuse to listen to those who peddle fear amongst us.

James Hildenbrand

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter