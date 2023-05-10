Letter: Think globally and act locally to save our Earth

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We humans just can’t stop the greed — for money, for land, for power. Our species extracts countless amounts of fossil fuels from our precious planet to generate trillions of dollars of armaments to play offense, while calling it defense. How silly. How foolish.

And now, as the frightening effects of climate change and artificial intelligence loom on the horizon, we humans find it so difficult to practice the No. 1 teaching of all the major religions: to love others, to love our neighbors, to love our Earth and all of its wondrous species.

It’s late, folks! Time to think globally and act locally.

William Metzger

Manoa

