comscore Editorial: Pattern of toxic spills, secrecy must end | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Pattern of toxic spills, secrecy must end

  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 p.m.

The aging, dysfunctional — and extremely hazardous — Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility has been the subject of intense scrutiny since November 2021, when fuel spilled inside the massive facility escaped to contaminate the Navy’s drinking water system for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, sickening military families. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Feral cats aplenty pose risk to endangered seals

Scroll Up