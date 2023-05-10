comscore Criminal inquiry into Red Hill fuel spills ongoing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Criminal inquiry into Red Hill fuel spills ongoing

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

The Navy captain who was in charge of the Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor during the May 2021 Red Hill jet fuel spill is not a target of the U.S. Department of Justice’s ongoing criminal investigation into the environmental disaster that affected about 93,000 people, his attorney told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Dr. Heera Chang, Joann Gebauer and Katy Perry

Scroll Up