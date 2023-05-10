comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority prepares to award contracts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority prepares to award contracts

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 23 ”<strong>I think today was a great first step. There’s still a lot more work to go (and) more to come at the next board meeting in a couple of weeks.”</strong> <strong>George Kam</strong> <em>Hawaii Tourism Authority board chair</em>

Directors of the Hawaii Tourism Authority are moving ahead with major industry marketing and management contracts after months of uncertainty at the Legislature over the agency’s funding and future existence. Read more

