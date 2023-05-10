Hawaii Tourism Authority prepares to award contracts
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 23
”I think today was a great first step. There’s still a lot more work to go (and) more to come at the next board meeting in a couple of weeks.”
George Kam
Hawaii Tourism Authority board chair
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree