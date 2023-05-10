Heavy traffic around UH expected for graduation season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Motorists are being advised to prepare for traffic delays near the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus as it serves as host to a dozen of this season’s graduation ceremonies.

Drivers and nearby residents should expect heavy traffic in and around the UH Manoa campus two hours before and one hour after each ceremony, a statement from UH said.

“UH asks that everyone attending and traveling near the area to plan ahead and be patient as Hawaii celebrates the great accomplishments of our students,” the statement read.

The Stan Sheriff Center has been the site of more high school graduation ceremonies since the closure of Aloha Stadium. UH is being used more also because of renovations to the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

On-campus parking will be available and costs $10 per vehicle. UH West Oahu kicked off the series Saturday. All except one of the following ceremonies will be in Stan Sheriff Center.

UH Manoa will hold two commencement exercises Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m.

High school graduation ceremonies that follow:

>> Mililani High School, Tuesday from 6 to 10 p.m.

>> Waipahu High School, May 17 from 6 to 10 p.m.

>> Roosevelt High School, May 18 from 6 to 10 p.m.

>> Moanalua High School, May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

>> University Lab School, May 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Andrews Amphitheater

>> Farrington High School, May 20 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

>> Kalani High School, May 23 from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

>> Kamehameha Schools, May 28 from 4 to 8:30 p.m.

>> Punahou School, June 3 from 7 to 10 p.m.