HEI earnings fall 20.9% amid one-time items | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

HEI earnings fall 20.9% amid one-time items

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., the holding company for the state’s largest utility and third-largest bank, reported Tuesday that net income fell 20.9% in the first quarter primarily due to nonrecurring items that occurred in the year-earlier period. Read more

